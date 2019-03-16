Tiger lilies bloom at the Fremont Area Art Association.
A purple cat with blue stripes smiles at visitors and sculptures consisting of animal heads seems to encourage a trip to the zoo.
All are part of the Youth Art Month show now on display at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont.
Three different shows are on exhibit in galleries in the art building at 92 W. Sixth St.
In the west studio, the art association is featuring works by local artists in the Mosaic exhibit this month.
The public is invited to a reception for the Mosaic artists from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
Mosaic is a national 106-year-old, faith-based, nonprofit organization that originated in Nebraska.
“Our mission is to provide a life of opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Aimee Junck, community relations officer-Northeast Nebraska. “We love the Fremont community and we’re excited to partner with Gallery 92 West to showcase individual paintings made by 22 people served at Mosaic.
“The variety of themes will really show you the personality and true talent of each individual artist.”
Those who can’t attend the artists’ reception may view the artwork during regular gallery hours 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.
Angie Olson, gallery assistant, said the show will be up through the end of March.
The March is the awareness month for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and FAAA officials said they’re pleased to partner with Mosaic.
Olson noted that the west studio was opened last August. It is part of the renovation for the former Rump’s Furnace & Hardware building, which adjoins the original art association building.
The renovation project produced a ground-level, fully accessible studio-classroom with a framing workroom. There are Americans with Disabilities (ADA) bathrooms.
Olson said this studio was opened to provide a classroom that’s accessible to everyone.
“Art has no boundaries,” she said.
The sky also seems to be the limit for students in the Fremont Public Schools system.
March is National Youth Art Month and the Hinds Gallery of the FAAA building is filled with works by students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
An artists’ reception for the students took place last Sunday, but the art will be on view throughout the month.
A variety of art is on display.
Sculptures of animal heads were made by students of Jennifer Gay at Fremont High School. Three sculptures of a gorilla, lion and panda were stacked one on top of the other in one display.
A nearby sign tells that the sculptures were made out of pink Styrofoam insulation. The heads were sculpted using files and paper clay. Once dry, they were painted with acrylic clay. Extra features were added to make the sculptures appear more realistic.
High schoolers demonstrated their skills at graphic design as well. The art features a photographic portrait of a person next to a graphic design image of the same individual.
Fifth-graders used Sharpie markers to create animals covered in intricate designs in artwork that covers a large part of one wall in the gallery.
Elementary school art includes a bright red crab that seems to wave at passersby and a smiling Cat in the Hat from the Dr. Seuss book.
Other artwork includes pencil drawings, pottery and mixed media pieces.
“I love the creativity, the bright colors — especially in the month of March when we’re ready to transition to spring,” Olson said.
Olson told how the FAAA appreciates the partnership with the schools.
“We partner with them every March,” she said. “It’s always fun. The teachers actually come in hang (the artwork) and take it down. It is a lot of extra work for them so we appreciate their being partners with us and we hope everyone who has something hanging comes in with their family and checks it out.”