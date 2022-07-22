 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Art sought from women veteran artists of Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

Art sought for exhibition

The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA), in conjunction with New Century Art Guild and Uniting Us, announces a call for women veteran artists of Nebraska to submit artwork to the “Celebrating Their Service” traveling women veteran artist exhibition.

All mediums are welcome, with three submissions allowed per veteran. Submissions are due by Aug. 30, 2022.

“The number of women veterans is growing rapidly, as is their use of the VA for healthcare,” said NDVA Women Veterans Coordinator Erin Colson. “Stories of their military service deserve greater attention, and many women veterans tell these stories through art which can be a very therapeutic process, helping veterans cope with many issues, both physical and mental.”

The art exhibition’s starting point will be at the Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium at the Holiday Inn in Kearney on Sept. 24-25, after which it will travel the state (future locations to be announced). A submission form and additional details are available at veterans.nebraska.gov/womenveterans.

People are also reading…

For questions about the exhibition or submitting artwork, contact Erin Colson at Erin.Colson@va.gov or Troy Muller at TMuller@newcenturyartguild.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News