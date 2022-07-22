Art sought from women veteran artists of Nebraska

Art sought for exhibition

The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA), in conjunction with New Century Art Guild and Uniting Us, announces a call for women veteran artists of Nebraska to submit artwork to the “Celebrating Their Service” traveling women veteran artist exhibition.

All mediums are welcome, with three submissions allowed per veteran. Submissions are due by Aug. 30, 2022.

“The number of women veterans is growing rapidly, as is their use of the VA for healthcare,” said NDVA Women Veterans Coordinator Erin Colson. “Stories of their military service deserve greater attention, and many women veterans tell these stories through art which can be a very therapeutic process, helping veterans cope with many issues, both physical and mental.”

The art exhibition’s starting point will be at the Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium at the Holiday Inn in Kearney on Sept. 24-25, after which it will travel the state (future locations to be announced). A submission form and additional details are available at veterans.nebraska.gov/womenveterans.

For questions about the exhibition or submitting artwork, contact Erin Colson at Erin.Colson@va.gov or Troy Muller at TMuller@newcenturyartguild.org.