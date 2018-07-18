An artist and former Fremonter will draw from his own experiences to help students in a workshop this month.
Harold Nelson will be the instructor for a two-day drawing workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 27-28 in the Fremont Area Art Association building.
Area residents are invited to take part in the class in the gallery at 92 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
A 1957 Fremont High School graduate, Nelson describes himself as a self-taught artist. His style is defined as luminous realism.
“I study art. I study the masters constantly, both contemporary and historical ones,” he said.
Nelson, who lives in Arizona, is an honorary life member of the Scottsdale Artists League. He works mostly by commission including the production of major bronze works of art and panoramic murals.
His artwork have garnered numerous awards, states FAAA information.
Nelson’s workshop in Fremont is designed to remove the fear associated with being able to draw correct perspectives. Linear, atmospheric, foreshortening and overlap techniques will be completed using many class drawings, exercises and demonstrations.
Support materials, drawing exercise forms and hands-on instruction will be provided.
Weather permitting, students will move outside to practice what they have learned by drawing some of the buildings in downtown Fremont.
Information from the art association describes Nelson as an outstanding instructor with the ability to nurture even the most amateur artist, believing there’s “a degree of talent in every human soul.”
Almost 50 of Nelson’s works are on display at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont this month. His show consists of two exhibits: “Whispers from the Badlands” and “Scenes from the Southwest and Beyond.”
Regular gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Admission is free.
Cost for the workshop is $180 for members and $195 for non-members. Registration is requested no later than Tuesday. Class attendees can check for supplies needed and download the registration form at WWW.92WEST.ORG/CLASSES-WORKSHOPS/.
Attendees also may register by contacting the gallery by calling 402 721-7779 or emailing GALLERY92WEST@92WEST.ORG.