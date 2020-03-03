Artists invited to bring supplies to Fremont Art Association sale

Artists in the Fremont area can gather their spare brushes, frames and other supplies for the Fremont Area Art Association’s sale next week.

The Spring Fling Garage Sale will be held at Gallery 92 West at 92 W. Sixth St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 14. Tables will be available for both FAAA members and non-members for $20.

“We’re going to be selling art supplies and books and things that are related to making art,” FAAA member Karen Thurlow said. “So it’s a good opportunity for somebody who kind of wants to start an art hobby.”

Thurlow, a 50-year FAAA member, said the idea for the “art rummage sale” had been tossed around for years, but finally came to fruition after supplies were moved outside of one of its classrooms during remodeling.

“In doing this, we kind of realized, ‘Hey, we have more things than we need to have,’” she said. “’Maybe it’s a good time to kind of spruce up and clean out, kind of a spring cleaning.’”

The sale will feature a wide array of items and is already expecting many frames, Thurlow said.