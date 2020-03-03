Artists invited to bring supplies to Fremont Art Association sale

Artists in the Fremont area can gather their spare brushes, frames and other supplies for the Fremont Area Art Association’s sale next week.
The Spring Fling Garage Sale will be held at Gallery 92 West at 92 W. Sixth St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 14. Tables will be available for both FAAA members and non-members for $20.
“We’re going to be selling art supplies and books and things that are related to making art,” FAAA member Karen Thurlow said. “So it’s a good opportunity for somebody who kind of wants to start an art hobby.”
Thurlow, a 50-year FAAA member, said the idea for the “art rummage sale” had been tossed around for years, but finally came to fruition after supplies were moved outside of one of its classrooms during remodeling.
“In doing this, we kind of realized, ‘Hey, we have more things than we need to have,’” she said. “’Maybe it’s a good time to kind of spruce up and clean out, kind of a spring cleaning.’”
The sale will feature a wide array of items and is already expecting many frames, Thurlow said.
“I think what’s probably going to happen is we’ll have all these artists who have their supplies for sale, and they’ll probably end up buying each other’s stuff,” she said. “Because if you’re an artist, you can never have too much.”
Thurlow said the sale will provide art supplies at an affordable price.
“Art supplies are expensive, so this would be a good place to come and acquire some for a very low price,” she said. “The prices are not going to be very high; the object is to get rid of it.”
“We always need some funds as there’s things going on all the time that need to be taken care of,” she said. “So that’s kind of our main goal, is to just earn a little money for the art association.”
Artists who are interested in selling supplies at the event can contact Thurlow at 402-628-2635.
“I just hope that we have a good crowd that comes out and buys supplies and supports the art association,” Thurlow said. “Because we’ll have a wide variety, I just think it’s a great opportunity for anybody who’s interested.”