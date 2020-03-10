You are the owner of this article.
Artists' reception rescheduled
Artists' reception rescheduled

Gallery 92 West

Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont

The artists reception originally scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Fremont Area Art Association building, 92 W. Sixth St., has been rescheduled for March 22.

