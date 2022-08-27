Asphalt overlay project set for West 16th Street

The City of Fremont’s West 16th Street Asphalt Overlay project is tentatively set to begin on Monday, Aug. 29.

It will take place on 16th Street from Colson Street to Nye Avenue. Construction schedules are subject to change based on weather and site conditions.

The 16th Street Asphalt Overlay Project includes installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant ramps, removal and replacement of concrete at 16th and Colson streets intersection, adjusting structures in pavement, milling and resurfacing of the roadway. There will be temporary road closures until work is complete.

For any questions, please contact Public Works at office at 402-727-2638.