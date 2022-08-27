 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Asphalt overlay project set for West 16th Street

  • 0
Local News

The City of Fremont’s West 16th Street Asphalt Overlay project is tentatively set to begin on Monday, Aug. 29.

It will take place on 16th Street from Colson Street to Nye Avenue. Construction schedules are subject to change based on weather and site conditions.

The 16th Street Asphalt Overlay Project includes installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant ramps, removal and replacement of concrete at 16th and Colson streets intersection, adjusting structures in pavement, milling and resurfacing of the roadway. There will be temporary road closures until work is complete.

For any questions, please contact Public Works at office at 402-727-2638.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How alcohol may solve our global food crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News