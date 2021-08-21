Aspire for Greatness to provide youth with after-school programming

A new Fremont after-school youth center plans to give students an opportunity to healthily connect with others in the community.

Aspire for Greatness will open to children from fifth grade to age 19 in Good Shepard Lutheran Church’s gym at its southwest corner at 1544 E. Military Ave.

“We just want there to be an opportunity for those youth to have a place where they can work on homework and have adults just help them, where they can play games, where they can build a sense of community with each other, as well as provide them with food,” said Kristen Widman, marketing and public relations director for Aspire.

The program will start with a kickoff open house 4-7 p.m. Sept. 7 before starting operations the next day. The event will allow for attendees to learn more about and sign up for the program, whether they’re participating or volunteering.

Aspire will run 3-6 p.m. on school days until May 20 for this school year. The program will follow Fremont Public Schools’ schedule, as it will not operate on days with no class.

Widman said the program was founded by Dave Hahn, who was previously a volunteer at the Hope Center-Fremont.