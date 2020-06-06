Assessment roll for county is complete

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 Assessment Roll for Dodge County has been completed.

Notices of valuation change for all properties were mailed on or before June 1, 2020. Protest forms are available from the County Assessor’s Office. The final date for filing valuation protests is Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the County Clerk’s Office, 1st floor, Courthouse.

Assessment statistics for Dodge County are: Residential 97%, Commercial 95% and Agricultural 73%.

For 2020, a 37% TERC-ordered increase was applied to all improvement values on all Fremont commercial/industrial properties.

Please visit with the County Assessor’s Office to see if some action can be taken.

