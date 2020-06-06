Assessment roll for county is complete
View Comments
top story

Assessment roll for county is complete

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The 2020 Assessment Roll for Dodge County has been completed.

Notices of valuation change for all properties were mailed on or before June 1, 2020. Protest forms are available from the County Assessor’s Office. The final date for filing valuation protests is Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the County Clerk’s Office, 1st floor, Courthouse.

Assessment statistics for Dodge County are: Residential 97%, Commercial 95% and Agricultural 73%.

For 2020, a 37% TERC-ordered increase was applied to all improvement values on all Fremont commercial/industrial properties.

Please visit with the County Assessor’s Office to see if some action can be taken.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News