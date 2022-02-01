Assessor reminds area individuals of personal property filing deadline

The Dodge County Assessor reminds area residents that the Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule (along with a copy of your IRS depreciation worksheet) must be filed on or before May 1, 2022, with the county assessor where your personal property is located.

The Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule must be filed for all depreciable tangible personal property that is: Owned or held on Jan. 1, 12:01 a.m. of each year; or leased from or to another individual.

Personal property not reported by May 1 will be subject to a 10% penalty on the tax due on the value added.

Returning filers can access their individual personal property returns at: Dodge County (nebraskaassessors.com). Forms for new filers are at the Assessor’s Office or online at: Nebr_Personal_Prop_Return-1.pdf (nebraska.gov). All questions may be directed to Susan at 402-727-3916 or susan.severson@dodgecounty.ne.gov.

