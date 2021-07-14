 Skip to main content
Assessor's office sees decrease in protests, commercial property values
Assessor's office sees decrease in protests, commercial property values

With a 37% increase to commercial property valuations last year, Dodge County Assessor Debbie Churchill said this year has been much easier.

While the hike resulted in 702 total protests last year, Churchill said this year has seen only around 399.

“I just think things are getting corrected more, and we’ve had several pockets in town that haven’t been reviewed in a while and we’re getting those brought up to date,” she said. “So I’m really pleased with the way the office is headed.”

In May 2020, the Tax Equalization and Review Commission adopted an order to increase commercial property values for Dodge County as they were listed at 75.38% of the actual value.

“Last year was when we kind of ripped the Band-Aid off,” Churchill said. “It was, ‘OK, we’ve got all this correct data. Let’s just put it out there and get started.’”

Churchill said the assessor’s office converted to a new computer system in 2018, with some information not transferring over.

“Now, our numbers are actually being run off correct data that we’ve gone out and reviewed,” she said. “So we’re seeing a lot of corrected data, plus I think people are realizing that this is just an unusual real estate market.”

This year’s valuations saw increases from about 4% to 10% for smaller businesses, while bigger industrial areas saw increases of around 18%.

“The rural acreages, we still can’t get a handle on them. By the time we adjust it and we get new sales in, we’re low already,” Churchill said. “So it’s just crazy. It’s a tough market to keep up with, as fast as the sales are changing.”

As well as lower increases, Churchill said the decrease in protests can also be attributed to the public learning more about property prices.

“We’ve just been educating the public one at a time, and I think they’re understanding what’s kind of going on,” she said. “I’m not saying they like it, but they’re understanding.”

Churchill said protests can be avoided altogether with board notices, in which property owners visit the office once they receive their change of value notice.

“We explain it, we maybe go out and review the property, make any adjustments if it’s possible,” she said. “And then we’ll do kind of an amended value, which the [Dodge County Board of Supervisors] has to approve.”

The office sends out around 19,000 change of value notices around June 1. Last year, 997 board notices were conducted from property owners reaching out to the office.

“This year we only did about 270,” Churchill said. “So all in all, we’re seeing our figures drop even though we sent out about the same number of valuation notices.”

Churchill said she was proud of the office’s work this year, as well as the responses from the public with the hanger notices left at their doors.

“The values are generated on the data that’s in the computer, and if it’s not correct, you’re going to have a skewed number,” she said. “So as close as we can get to how accurate your property is compared to what we have in the computer, that only works best for everybody concerned.”

Additionally, Churchill said the state has been happy with this year’s property values.

“They’ve been kind of keeping track on what we’ve been doing, and they are just extremely pleased,” she said. “So I think everything is really looking up.”

