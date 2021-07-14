Assessor's office sees decrease in protests, commercial property values

“The rural acreages, we still can’t get a handle on them. By the time we adjust it and we get new sales in, we’re low already,” Churchill said. “So it’s just crazy. It’s a tough market to keep up with, as fast as the sales are changing.”

As well as lower increases, Churchill said the decrease in protests can also be attributed to the public learning more about property prices.

“We’ve just been educating the public one at a time, and I think they’re understanding what’s kind of going on,” she said. “I’m not saying they like it, but they’re understanding.”

Churchill said protests can be avoided altogether with board notices, in which property owners visit the office once they receive their change of value notice.

“We explain it, we maybe go out and review the property, make any adjustments if it’s possible,” she said. “And then we’ll do kind of an amended value, which the [Dodge County Board of Supervisors] has to approve.”

The office sends out around 19,000 change of value notices around June 1. Last year, 997 board notices were conducted from property owners reaching out to the office.