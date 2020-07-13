At 106 years young, woman is doing OK

If kittens, the color purple and fried chicken are among your favorite things, then you have something in common with Dorothy Bose.
But unlike this Fremont woman, you’re probably not 106 years old.
Bose was born in 1914, a time when Woodrow Wilson was president. That year, the Panama Canal opened, Charlie Chaplin made his film debut and World War I began.
She was born on June 17 on a farm north of Snyder and had three sisters and three brothers. Her late little brother, Art, married Dolores Bose, who has remained close to Dorothy Bose for years.
These days, Dorothy Bose lives at Nye Pointe in Fremont. With COVID-19 restrictions, visitors aren’t allowed in this and other care facilities.
Yet she celebrated her birthday with a small cake and the care center hosted a parade of 40 cars.
And Dolores Bose, who also lives in Fremont, recently shared some of her sister-in-law’s memories.
Dorothy Bose was taken to school at Monterey in rural West Point by horse and buggy. If the horses were needed for field work on the farm, she and her siblings walked the 3 miles to school.
Dorothy Bose attended St. Boniface’s grade school through eighth grade. On her family’s farm, she did regular chores such as milking cows, taking care of chickens and garden work.
There, she grew her love for her kittens and growing flowers.
Dorothy Bose never married nor learned to drive. She moved into West Point with her parents and took care of them and a sister and worked as a cook at St. Francis Hospital for many years.
“She was always a busy lady,” Dolores Bose said. “She was always doing something.”
Dorothy’s hobbies included crocheting and quilting, and she was part of a church quilting group.
So how does one live to be 106 years old?
That’s been a surprise because Dorothy Bose wasn’t always a real healthy child, Dolores Bose said.
“We jokingly say it’s because she never got married,” she said, laughing a little. “She didn’t have to worry about a husband or kids.”
However, Dorothy Bose was connected to her family.
“I had nine kids and she enjoyed them,” Dolores Bose said. “She spent a lot of time at our house.”
Dolores Bose said she always appreciates her sister-in-law’s attributes.
“She is very outgoing and she enjoys a good laugh,” she said. “She jokes a lot and laughs a lot with us.”
Although she loves kittens, Dorothy doesn’t have any where she lives now, but she has a toy cat that purrs and meows.
“She knows it’s not real, but she has a good time with that,” Dolores Bose said.
With the pandemic, Dolores Bose said Dorothy Bose has been sad about not being able to have visitors.
“But healthwise, she’s doing pretty well,” she said.
Most of Dolores Bose’s children were able to be part of the birthday parade along with some of Dorothy Bose’s other nieces and nephews. Former neighbors from West Point, along with kids she used to baby-sit, were part of the multi-car parade, too.
“That was a big parade,” Dolores Bose said. “She sat outside with her mask on. She talked about it afterward — about what a big deal it was.”
The staff at Nye Pointe know and care about Dorothy Bose, a good-natured centenarian.
“Dorothy is the greatest soul that God has blessed us with caring for,” said Liz Anderson, administrative services coordinator. “She is kind and gentle and we just love her.”
