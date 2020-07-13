At 106 years young, woman is doing OK

There, she grew her love for her kittens and growing flowers.

Dorothy Bose never married nor learned to drive. She moved into West Point with her parents and took care of them and a sister and worked as a cook at St. Francis Hospital for many years.

“She was always a busy lady,” Dolores Bose said. “She was always doing something.”

Dorothy’s hobbies included crocheting and quilting, and she was part of a church quilting group.

So how does one live to be 106 years old?

That’s been a surprise because Dorothy Bose wasn’t always a real healthy child, Dolores Bose said.

“We jokingly say it’s because she never got married,” she said, laughing a little. “She didn’t have to worry about a husband or kids.”

However, Dorothy Bose was connected to her family.

“I had nine kids and she enjoyed them,” Dolores Bose said. “She spent a lot of time at our house.”

Dolores Bose said she always appreciates her sister-in-law’s attributes.

“She is very outgoing and she enjoys a good laugh,” she said. “She jokes a lot and laughs a lot with us.”