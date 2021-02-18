Attention Girl Scout cookie fans, cookie booths open on Friday

Girl Scouts will begin selling their famous cookies at booths across Nebraska on Friday, Feb. 19.
Cookie lovers can find a cookie booth or a troop near them by visiting www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org or by downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on their smart phone.
Support Local Journalism
Girl Scouts will follow all local safety guidelines, and, because of the pandemic, some troops will host drive-thru cookie booths. Customers can use the Cookie Finder to connect with a local troop and have cookies shipped directly to their homes.
All proceeds from the sale of Girl Scout Cookies stay in Nebraska and fund local troop activities.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.