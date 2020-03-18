Auditions for film have been postponed

Following the latest reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as recommendations from the State of Nebraska, the City of Fremont, and Dodge County, Wonderphil Entertainment and Silicon Prairie Center, producers of “The Picture of Daria Gray,” have announced that auditions originally scheduled for this weekend, March 20-21, for the film have been postponed.

“We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming interest and response we’ve received for our film and these auditions,” said Kirk Zeller, founder of Silicon Prairie Center and one of the film’s producers. “We recognize all the hard work that goes into preparing for an audition, and we understand that many will be disappointed by this delay. Production of “The Picture of Daria Gray” is still greenlit and filming will still happen this year — just at a time when there are no longer any public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 infection.”

Eastern Nebraska Film Commissioner, Stacy Heatherly, has been in regular contact with State and City officials throughout this film project, and will remain in communication with them as the public health situation continues to develop. Heatherly will coordinate with the film’s production team to identify and arrange a suitable time and place to hold auditions later this year. Additional information and details will be released as they become available.

