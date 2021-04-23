Author-musician to speak at event

Tyler Smith was searching.
It was the late 1960s.
As part of the hippie movement, Smith and his buddy, Dave Butler, wrote folk songs and sang in coffeehouses.
“We were a couple of long-haired searchers with guitars,” Smith said.
And their music reflected that.
“The songs we were writing up to that point always involved searching,” Smith said. “The lyrics said we were searching for something.”
They had questions like: Where do we find the truth? When are we going to realize why we’re here and who we are?’”
The musicians’ quest would lead to a former drug user in a park and then the Bible—and a message of God’s saving grace.
“In the year 1969, I met Jesus,” Smith said.
So did Butler.
After that, the young men wrote songs they’d share with big audiences. Smith later authored two books.
Next month, Smith will share his life experiences and thoughts about the future when he speaks at the Men of Integrity Breakfast.
The event starts at 8 a.m. May 1 in the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84th W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. The event is open to the public. An $8 donation per person is accepted.
Smith, who has been the opening performer for Christian bands like Petra and Lamb, recalls the time before his experience with Christ.
He remembers his parents insisting he and his siblings attend church. Smith said he recalls long, boring sermons, hot sweaty suits and ties, and youth group projects focused on keeping kids busy, but devoid of the Gospel message.
Sermons he heard were more politically oriented and didn’t mention salvation.
“Nothing they taught from the Scripture and the pulpit was bad,” Smith said. “It’s just that the key things were left out — the resurrection of Christ, if you believe that he died and believe in your heart that he rose again, you’d be saved; the idea of being born again, being born spiritually, and the Holy Spirit entering into your life, was never taught there,” he said.
One day, Smith’s mother showed him a newspaper article about a former football player whose life went downhill after an injury.
Smith would learn that the man had become a drug addict and was on a bad substance abuse “trip” when he sought help from the Lord.
“God, if you’re real, you gotta step into this situation….,” the man prayed.
The drug’s effects were removed and the man became sober, Smith said. The man dropped to his knees and cried. He found a Bible and read the verse John 3:16—“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life.”
After his experience with God, the man began taking his Bible to Omaha’s Memorial Park and having rallies there, telling people that Jesus was real and their lives could be changed.
Smith recalls what the park was like in those days.
“They had outdoor concerts there,” he said. “A lot of times psychedelic bands would play in the park. There’d be hundreds of hippies in the park.”
Smith and Butler went to the park and found the man.
“God has a purpose for your life,” the man said. “And I believe he’s going to call you.”
He told them to read the Bible.
The man said he’d pray for them and when they read the Bible the words would come alive and God would speak to them through the word.
Smith went home and read John 3:16 and the verses that followed.
In the subsequent verses, Christ tells a man named Nicodemus that while people are born physically, they need to be born again — spiritually.
“That made sense to me,” Smith said.
Smith remembered that when he was younger, he’d yelled at God, asking, “Where are you?”
Now, he got on his knees.
“I know I haven’t been perfect, but I want to have eternal life and I want to be born of the spirit,” he prayed.
Smith remembers the feeling that followed.
“It wasn’t anything like a light out of the sky or a huge ton of bricks or anything, but it was sort of a peace,” he said.
The next morning, he met with Butler, who’d had the same experience.
“As we started to discuss it, it got more real and stronger as we fellowshipped together,” he said.
Smith said God gave them songs to write.
“They were songs about what we learned in Bible and songs about what was going on the world — how the world was deteriorating and falling apart — and how their only answer was Jesus,” he said.
The man from the park turned a building into a Christian coffeehouse. Each night, people could tell how they found out that Jesus was real.
Smith and Butler would sing their teaching songs, sharing their testimony through their music.
Christian friends told them to pray and be open to whatever doors God opened — big or small — and not to seek donations or rewards.
“It led from one place to another and within a year, we ended up doing a six-week tour of Canada to audiences that were 1,000 to 5,000 people in big auditoriums,” Smith said. “We’d give our testimonies and sing the songs.”
Before that, they released a single record with the song, “The Coming of the Son of Man.”
The song garnered some airplay on the then-nationally syndicated radio program, “The Scott Ross Show,” in the early 1970s, which was heard on KOIL in Omaha, said Roger Roach, breakfast chairman.
Later in life, Smith said he became angry at God and rebelled. Smith said he became like the Prodigal Son in the Bible and lost everything. He said God showed him grace and love, not only bringing him back, but restoring what was lost.
Smith would have another blessing. In 1970, he met Sandy, whom he thought was the right woman for him.
Thirty-seven years later, they were reunited and got married.
He’d learn an important lesson.
“When we rebel against the Lord, he is still faithful to never leave our side and he actually uses some of the bad circumstances that we might suffer during a period of rebellion to knock off more rough edges and bring us back new, loving us with the same grace,” he said.
Smith has written books, “Day of Disclosure” and “Day of Resistance,” available on Amazon and described as Christian fiction, last days’ thrillers.
During the breakfast, Smith will encourage his listeners to trust in God to open their heart through the power of the Holy Spirit and to show them his will and plan — and for them to follow that plan.
The Men of Integrity breakfast started in August 2020. Roach, who lives in Fremont, said the event designed to help men of all ages become more passionate followers of Christ.
Breakfasts, which take place the first Saturday of each month, include music and a guest speaker.
Those wanting more information may call: 402-727-7234.