Author-musician to speak at event

“I know I haven’t been perfect, but I want to have eternal life and I want to be born of the spirit,” he prayed.

Smith remembers the feeling that followed.

“It wasn’t anything like a light out of the sky or a huge ton of bricks or anything, but it was sort of a peace,” he said.

The next morning, he met with Butler, who’d had the same experience.

“As we started to discuss it, it got more real and stronger as we fellowshipped together,” he said.

Smith said God gave them songs to write.

“They were songs about what we learned in Bible and songs about what was going on the world — how the world was deteriorating and falling apart — and how their only answer was Jesus,” he said.

The man from the park turned a building into a Christian coffeehouse. Each night, people could tell how they found out that Jesus was real.

Smith and Butler would sing their teaching songs, sharing their testimony through their music.

Christian friends told them to pray and be open to whatever doors God opened — big or small — and not to seek donations or rewards.