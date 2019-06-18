New York Times Best-Selling Tosca Lee of rural Fremont will have a book signing for her new novel “The Line Between.”
The signing starts at 2 p.m. Thursday in the large meeting room at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public.
The novel focuses on Wynter Roth, a young women turned out of a doomsday cult. As she struggles to start over, she finds herself in a world on the brink of madness as a mysterious outbreak of a rapid, early onset dementia spreads across the nation.
Then her sister shows up on her doorstep with a set of medical samples and Wynter realizes something far more sinister is at play. Wynter must find a way to get to Colorado and takes up with a military man, Chase Miller, who has his own reasons for wanting to get close to the samples.
The book is described as being filled with action, conspiracy and romance and a high-octane story of survival and love.
Lee’s other novels include “The Progeny,” “Firstborn,” “The Legend of Sheba,” “Iscariot,” and the “Books of Mortals” trilogy with New York Times bestseller Ted Dekker. Her work has been translated into 17 languages and optioned for TV and film.