When the phone rang at 5:45 a.m., Bart Mruz thought the hospital was calling to say his 95-year-old mother had died.

But he got a different message.

A nurse said Jean Mruz was still living, but wanted her family to come to the hospital as soon as possible, because she wanted to die.

Mruz and his sister, Mary Granger, were the first to arrive. Mruz had figured his mother was near death, but saw something very different.

“We walked into her hospital room and she was sitting up in bed,” Mruz said. “She looked fine.”

That’s when Jean began sharing a heavenly experience she’d had the night before.

This account along with stories of her life are now part of a new book called, “All My Clothes Were White – The Spirited Life, Pre-Heaven Visit and Peaceful Death of My Mom, Jean Mruz.”

Mruz told why he wrote the book.

“Up to her passing, as well as the night before, the story was so full of God and miracles that I thought this story had to be told,” he said.

Originally from Fremont, Bart Mruz is a licensed realtor in Arizona and Nebraska. He lives in Phoenix, where he works for Coldwell Banker Realty. He comes to Fremont monthly, typically staying at least a week, and works for Nebraska Realty.

Mruz described his mother as someone who’d had an interesting life. She was young when her parents divorced in the 1930s.

“She came from a very tough background and her goal in life was to be a mom and raise kids that did not go through what she did. That was very important to her,” he said.

Jean and Walt Mruz married in 1948 and had five children: Helen, Bart, Bernie, Bill and Mary.

Bart Mruz said his mother loved Fremont and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Her faith was very important to her.

“God was first in everything,” Mruz said.

A few months before her death, Jean Mruz would enter what Bart described as a meditative state.

“There was a night where she talked to somebody next to her bed for probably 10 or 15 minutes and we think it was my father (who’d died in 1995), because she was giving an update on all of us kids,” Mruz said.

Mruz and his siblings knew their mother’s time on earth was growing short.

Jean Mruz had a lung infection, but medical personnel said she was responding to medications she was receiving.

Then the next morning, Mruz said the nurse called, encouraging family members to come to the hospital.

That’s when Jean began sharing her heavenly experience.

Mruz said his mom talked about rising along with five other dying people in what she described as a tube.

While in the tube, Jean said, “All my clothes were white.”

“I knew right there that she’d had an out-of-body experience,” Mruz said. “She told us the whole story and she was the only one out of the six of them that was allowed to come back. The others had to stay. She was talking in a way where it was like a small child telling you the story. She was in wonder and awe.”

Mruz said his mother shared many other things before her death on March 12, 2022.

He was able to confirm things she’d told them by people, who are still living.

Mruz believes he was guided to write the book.

“I feel like I was led by God to write this story just to bring a little more light into the world,” he said.

The book already has been well received.

“I think everybody, right now, is looking for something that gives them hope,” he said.

Mruz believes the book will help people understand that life on earth “is just a pause and, one day, they will see their loved ones again.”

“The biggest compliment we can give our loved ones who have died is to keep living and glorify God while we’re here,” Mruz said.

Mruz believes people heal from loss on their own schedule and notes that it’s important to grieve.

“But our loved ones really want us to be happy,” he said. “I kind of feel guilty a little bit in some ways, because there’s a lot of people who don’t get to say goodbye to their loved ones. But this experience had to be told to give others hope.”

He believes several people already have bought books on Amazon. He’s heard positive feedback from readers who laugh, cry and relate to the book.

“If anything, it will help people heal from their losses and realize there’s more to life than this world,” Mruz said. “There’s somewhere else that will be more amazing and magical than we could ever expect.”