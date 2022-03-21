Author to give presentation at Neihardt State Historic Site

Author Sheryl Schmeckpeper will be discussing her first novel, “These Three Things,” from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft. The presentation is free and open to the public. Masks are required during the presentation.

“These Three Things” is a historical fiction novel that focuses on the German POW camps that were in Nebraska during WWII. Discussion will include factual information about these camps as well as the Japanese internment camps that were located around the country.

The book will be for sale by the author following the presentation. Schmeckpeper was a reporter for the Norfolk Daily News and his written for other publications.

The John G. Neihardt State Historic site is located at 306 W. Elm Street in Bancroft. For more information, call 402-648-3388, email neihardt@gpcom.net, or visit neihardtcenter.org/events.

