Billie Barrett didn’t know if she’d make it.
At the time, Barrett was planning to have surgery for gallstones in a duct that were forcing bile into her liver. The surgery would be risky. She might not survive.
“I decided to take the chance of getting well,” she said. “I wrote out my will and prepared to die.”
Barrett not only made it through the surgery, but with her husband, John, would spend years serving as missionaries in Africa.
On Sunday, Barrett will preach at the 10 a.m. service at Sheepsgate Ministries. The public is invited to attend the service in the ministry building at 200 E. Main St., in Cedar Bluffs.
Barrett also will preach at the 10 a.m. service on July 29 at Sheepsgate, after which she will sign copies of her book, “Incredible Journey.” The book tells how Barrett came to know Christ and the ministry she and her husband had in Sierra Leone, West Africa.
Barrett’s journey began after she and her spouse went spelunking (exploring caves as a hobby) in Kings Canyon National Park in California. While there, she drank some river water to quench her thirst.
Four weeks later, Barrett doubled over in pain and later was taken to a hospital where she was diagnosed with a swollen liver and Hepatitis A.
Barrett was told it would take six weeks of bedrest to recover, but after two months tests indicated the liver damage was worse.
The six weeks would stretch into three years. Barrett’s weight dropped to 98 pounds and a doctor said she’d be bedridden for the rest of her life.
One Christmas, Barrett’s husband brought her a large Bible.
“I thought, ‘Good! I always wanted to know what was in there,’” said Barrett, who began reading it daily.
By the end of three years, Barrett said she had peace about being an invalid for the rest of her life.
But Barrett’s life journey would take a different path.
After her husband’s job at a California newspaper ended, he took a job at the Daily Chronicle in Seattle. There, Barrett went to the Mason Clinic where the gallstones were found. She had the surgery.
“Much to my surprise, I woke up and a month later I was doing everything I’d ever done,” she said.
Barrett became a nurse’s aide and later a licensed practical nurse.
She and her spouse also found a church, where she became a youth leader. During a youth conference, a speaker named Peter Gilquist invited his listeners to pray and invite Christ into their hearts.
So Barrett and her husband did.
The next day, the Barretts attended a conference class. As Gilquist spoke, Barrett said she felt something come off her eyes. Something like an electrical current came up from her feet and passed over her head.
“I wanted to shout, ‘Hallelujah,’ but I didn’t,” she said.
Barrett said she then had a vision of the words of the Bible verse John 3:16, printed in gold, over the speaker’s head.
Sometime later, she was at a travelogue about Africa in a movie theater. As she watched the scenes, Barrett said she knew God was calling her to go to Africa.
It took a little longer before her husband would be ready to go as well, but he also came to sense the call.
Some mission organizations wouldn’t take the Barretts because of their age, but the couple was accepted by Lutheran Bible Translators and in the mid-1970s went to Sierra Leone, West Africa.
The Barretts were support missionaries. He served as a business manager, who made sure Bible translation teams had the needed supplies in their respective villages, and she was a nurse/hostess for a guest house.
While the Barretts were there, a civil uprising occurred in Sierra Leone.
Barrett said the upheaval began when the country’s president said he was embarrassed at a graduation ceremony by student protests. The protests arose over the leader’s decision to buy a yacht with aid money given for starving people.
“After the ceremony was over and all the ambassadors had gone back to town, he sent his army up — machine-gunning the students and the teachers,” she said.
The Barretts brought a Bible translator from that area to stay with them, because soldiers were breaking into homes at night looking for teachers.
After two years in Sierra Leone, the Barretts returned to the United States. She went to college to become a registered nurse and John joined All Nations Frontier Missions.
They then got an offer from Bible and Literacy League (BALL) to go to Kenya.
“They had a shell of a building they wanted made into a clinic and they needed a nurse to register and operate it so that was my job,” she said.
The Barretts went to Kenya in 1982.
“When we got there, we found that the adults did not read and write so John began a literacy program,” she said.
She also started raising funds for a 12-bed maternity unit — a building separate from the clinic. A doctor from Holland came to work there.
The Barretts were in Kenya for 10 years before they went home.
They stayed in the United States for 20 years. She worked in hospitals and in a state maximum prison as a nurse.
The Barretts later were invited to return to Kenya to get the buildings repaired, but a corrupt program official there was taking funds for himself.
When confronted, he threatened to take the Barretts’ lives. With help from a pastor and a nurse, the Barretts escaped, she said.
The Rev. Ernest Kabole Akhonya later gave the Barretts land to start a clinic. She got more land on which to build a brick school for orphans.
“We have three rooms finished right now and we’re starting on three more,” she said.
The school and clinic are about 40 minutes outside of Kakamega in the bush. The orphans are fed there twice a day. Donations are used to pay salaries and buy medicine.
Barrett also said her church raised money for construction of a well with solar panels to operate it.
John Barrett died of tuberculosis about three years ago and is buried at the mission, she said.
She returned to the United States in October 2017 with malaria. Barrett was in bed for a month and in February she had a hip surgery.
Barrett recently came to Nebraska for the book signing. Her second book called, “Against All Odds,” is expected to come out in about six months. That book will tell about the Barretts’ first 10 years in Kenya.
A third book will tell about the work the Barretts did with Kabole Akhonya and will be called, “God’s Gentle Giant.”
Barrett, who is 85, has five children, one adopted Kenyan son, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She believes God can do amazing things through simple people.
Barrett hopes area residents will attend the worship services in Cedar Bluffs.
“I hope to get out the word that God is still working the way he always has,” Barrett said. “In so many churches, he’s a one-hour God and I would like them to know he needs to be there every day in their lives — and they’ll see some of the things I’ve seen in my ministry.”