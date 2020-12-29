 Skip to main content
Authorities ID man killed in crash north of Fremont
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a one-vehicle accident on Monday north of Fremont.

Ryan J. Vance, 39, of Lincoln was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on County Road 24, approximately one mile north of County Road S. Investigators said the accident was caused when the driver, who was southbound on County Road 24, lost control of a Ford F150 pickup truck, entered the west ditch, rolled and struck an irrigation pivot.

Vance was the only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.

The accident was reported to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 5:12 a.m. Monday. The time the accident occurred is unknown.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

