The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who died following a five-vehicle accident on Thanksgiving evening.
Authorities said Gene Lefler, 65, of Bennington died after the accident on U.S. Highway 77, west of Wahoo.
The accident occurred at 6:19 p.m. on the highway between County Roads J and K.
The sheriff’s department reported that four passenger vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer were involved.
All of the vehicles were northbound on U.S. 77 on the viaduct, west of Wahoo.
Lefler, one of the drivers, left his vehicle to check on another driver.
The northbound semi-tractor trailer lost control on the icy viaduct and the trailer jackknifed, striking the viaduct.
Lefler, who was walking, was thrown from the top of the viaduct. He was transported to Saunders Medical Center and later taken to Bryan West in Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.
There were no other injuries. The Wahoo Police Department also was involved in investigating the accident.