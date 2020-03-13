Auto club spokesperson lists travel tips

Amid coronavirus concerns, Rose White knows many people may wonder about future travel plans.

“This remains a very fluid situation, with things changing every day,” said White, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travel providers are adjusting everything from policies to pricing, many of which could benefit you the traveler.”

White advises would-be travelers to consult a trusted travel adviser to determine available options before they rush to make any potentially costly changes.

“While the number of confirmed cases globally has grown to nearly 128,000 (as of Thursday), more than 108,000 are in countries currently on the U.S. Government’s ‘avoid travel’ list. This includes China, Republic of Korea, Italy and Iran,” she told the Tribune.

AAA encourages travelers to follow recommendations from the U.S. State Department. Those who are feeling sick shouldn’t travel.

Even those who aren’t ill should consult a health care provider especially as it relates to the traveler’s age and personal health. White advises the public to become familiar with the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations.