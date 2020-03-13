Auto club spokesperson lists travel tips

Amid coronavirus concerns, Rose White knows many people may wonder about future travel plans.
“This remains a very fluid situation, with things changing every day,” said White, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travel providers are adjusting everything from policies to pricing, many of which could benefit you the traveler.”
White advises would-be travelers to consult a trusted travel adviser to determine available options before they rush to make any potentially costly changes.
“While the number of confirmed cases globally has grown to nearly 128,000 (as of Thursday), more than 108,000 are in countries currently on the U.S. Government’s ‘avoid travel’ list. This includes China, Republic of Korea, Italy and Iran,” she told the Tribune.
AAA encourages travelers to follow recommendations from the U.S. State Department. Those who are feeling sick shouldn’t travel.
Even those who aren’t ill should consult a health care provider especially as it relates to the traveler’s age and personal health. White advises the public to become familiar with the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations.
White also said the Cruise Lines International Association has adopted new screening policies for its member cruise lines. That includes denying boarding to anyone who has traveled in South Korea, Iran, China and parts of Italy within 14 days before embarkation.
Cruise lines are conducting enhanced illness screenings for many passengers before departure and are using enhanced sanitation practices.
Regarding travel insurance, White said coverage options vary depending on the type of policy a person purchased, when they bought it and their trip’s departure date and destination.
However, some travel insurance providers are changing their policies to include coverage for claims related to coronavirus.
“It may be helpful to contact your travel adviser or insurance provider directly, to review your policy and know what is covered,” White said.
Travel insurance generally excludes epidemics.
Those who’ve already booked a trip should check with the cruise line, airline, hotel and other travel providers to see what waivers have been put in place.
Those intending to take a trip should check with travel providers to understand their coronavirus-related policies. Depending on the situation, some travel insurance options may be available to fit the traveler’s needs.
White suggests these tips for those planning to travel:
- Travel with all necessary travel documentation, including health insurance cards.
- Pack an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and disinfecting wipes.
- Pack any extra supplies that may be needed, including additional doses of medication, in the event the return trip is delayed.
- Know the nearest location of and contact information for the U.S. embassy or consulate.
- Enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which can reach travelers if a situation changes while they are abroad. The STEP program provides alerts relevant to the areas that individuals identify as part of their travels.
- U.S. citizens, who have been in China in the preceding 14 days who attempt to return to the United States, will be redirected to one of 11 designated U.S. airports and undergo enhanced health screenings by CDC staff for fever, cough and shortness of breath.
No matter where people travel, they should be sure to take measures each day to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases.
Measures include:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect often-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.