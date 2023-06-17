Ashtynn Neill was stunned when she heard the news.

Her 26-year-old sister-in-law, Andrea, had died in childbirth in Oklahoma City.

“I remember shaking so bad,” said Ashtynn, a labor and delivery nurse at Methodist Fremont Health. “It was such a shock. I never, ever expected that.”

Andrea died of a rare complication called Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE), thought to be an allergic-like reaction to the amniotic fluid that enters the mother’s bloodstream as a normal part of the birth process. Most women don’t have a serious reaction.

After her sister-in-law’s death, Ashtynn began doing research that would lead to education and training to help moms and babies at MFH and to avert the tragedy that occurred to Ashtynn Neil’s brother, Austen, and his wife.

Austen describes Andrea, a 2013 Fremont High School graduate, as a kind, caring woman.

“She loved sitting in the sun,” he said. “She loved going to the beach. She was a big animal lover.”

In the Tribune, Andrea was described as a free-spirited person, who loved adventure, music and dancing. She planned to take a medical coding course after the couple’s baby, Carter, was born.

The Neills were so excited for their son’s arrival in November 2021.

“We were getting everything ready,” Austen said. “That’s all we did for the nine months.”

Toward the end of her pregnancy, Andrea had high blood pressure. Carter’s heart rate dropped for a while the night before his birth, so Andrea was admitted to Norman Regional Hospital for observation, but the baby’s heart rate returned to normal.

Austen went to the hospital the next day when Andrea’s water broke and they waited for Carter to be born.

“We were both nervous and excited,” Austen remembered.

Austen said his wife was given medication when her contractions became more painful than normal.

Andrea asked Austen to brush her hair. He recalled what happened next:

“I’d just finished brushing her hair and I was holding her hand and she just kind of looked over at me and said, ‘I can’t breathe.’”

Andrea went into cardiac arrest and began having seizures.

Austen remembers the nurse hitting a button.

“It was like right out of the movies,” he said. “It seemed like there were hundreds of people rushing in and I got stuck in the corner of the room. I remember watching them put all these medicines in her and (administering) CPR and trying to get her back.”

An obstetrics doctor performed an emergency C-section.

“Carter — when he first came out — he wasn’t breathing,” Austen said. “They finally got him breathing. I remember hearing him cry. Finally, someone came and took me out of the room, but they worked on her for four hours.”

Andrea’s death shocked her family.

“It was unbelievable,” Ashtynn said.

Ashtynn recalled earlier conversations with Andrea.

“Andrea would come to me throughout her whole pregnancy, asking me questions since I’m a labor and delivery nurse, and I remember her telling me that she was scared,” Ashtynn said.

Ashtynn reassured Andrea.

“I’d say, ‘You’re going to be fine. You’re going to do great,” Ashtynn recalled. “I felt so bad for such a long time saying that. I didn’t know this was going to happen.”

Ashtynn was deeply affected by her sister-in-law’s death.

“Going back to work was pretty hard,” Ashtynn said. “I was nervous for my patients. I was nervous that they would have an amniotic fluid embolism or code—for whatever reason — and I didn’t feel like we were prepared at the time to deal with that.”

Ashtynn said it’s not known what predisposes a woman to an AFE.

But the local nurse began conducting extensive research on this complication. She became friends with nurses at Norman Regional Hospital and asked questions. She learned another case previously occurred with the same outcome as Andrea’s.

“They (the nurses) definitely knew what they were doing,” Ashtynn said. “They shared a lot of their research articles and what they’ve done to make improvements for a mom who would code.”

Ashtynn took action.

“While I was grieving, I was reading research articles and I knew we had to do something at Fremont to improve processes in case this happened to our patients,” Ashtynn said.

Ashtynn spoke with co-worker and fellow MFH registered nurse Alicia Zoucha.

They worked with a MFH patient safety coordinator, meeting at least once monthly on how to proceed.

Ashtynn said each hospital room has a panel with a Code Blue button, indicating the need for a rapid response by medical personnel. She got a special button — specific to a maternal code — placed on panels throughout the hospital.

Training came next.

Watching a YouTube video and reading a research article, Ashtynn learned how to combine common items such as a ball, a water balloon and a baby doll, which when assembled on a mannequin, replicates a pregnant woman.

Medical personnel then use this replica to practice conducting an emergency, perimortem C-section at the patient’s bedside to deliver a baby within five minutes of the mother losing her pulse.

By definition, a perimortem C-section is performed during imminent or active cardiac arrest with the goal of successfully resuscitating the mother. It’s also meant to improve the baby’s chance of survival by delivering the child faster.

MFH emergency department physicians have practiced this procedure because, unlike Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, the local hospital doesn’t have an obstetrics doctor on site around the clock.

Now if a mother codes at MFH — and an obstetrics physician isn’t onsite — an emergency department doctor can perform this critical procedure.

MFH had its first mock code (drill) on the one-year anniversary of Andrea’s death. More mock codes have taken place since then.

Ashtynn said the goal is to make everyone feel prepared if this ever occurs.

“I definitely felt a lot more prepared, putting this together, learning about it and I think they feel better about practicing it for sure,” she said. “Knowing what to do is so important.”

Ashtynn, now 27, noted that Andrea, a former Fremont resident, could have delivered the couple’s baby at the local hospital — before the training had occurred.

She added that Austen donated some of his wife’s tissue for research through the AFE Foundation. Researchers have found a correlation between her sister-in-law’s tissue samples and that of the other mother who died.

Ashtynn also noted that maternal fetal medicine specialists from Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha came to Fremont and provided education to OB and ED doctors at MFH. She appreciates the collaboration.

“AFEs are rare, but it can happen to anyone, so it’s important to have that awareness of an amniotic fluid embolism,” Ashtynn said.

Today, Carter is 19 months old. Austen and Ashtynn say Carter looks like both of his parents.

A photograph shows a smiling, bright-eyed, little boy, who someday will learn about his mom — who loved music and dancing and sitting in the sun.