Aviation remembered at Rotary Fly-In Breakfast

Simms wasn’t scared during his first solo flight. He flew a Cessna 152, a two-seater training plane.

“It was very exciting,” he said, smiling. “If you hum the theme to ‘Top Gun,’ it makes a Cessna 152 seem like a much faster aircraft.”

Simms flew around the airport about three times before landing.

His dad was waiting for him when he returned.

John Simms went on to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he earned a degree in aviation management. He has worked at Duncan Aviation in Lincoln for more than 28 years.

Duncan is a maintenance facility for corporate aircraft and has about 2,400 employees. Simms is part of the critical resource team. He has an office job and works in planning aircraft interior modifications.

Like other aviation-minded people, Simms supports work being done at the Fremont airport.

“It’s crucial to have adequate facilities to handle future business air traffic in Fremont,” he said. “There was a time when the airport was too small to handle larger business jets. Long ago, they expanded the runway.”

Now, the shortcoming is the lack of hangar space in the Midwest, he said.