Aviation remembered at Rotary Fly-In Breakfast

Two years ago, Derek Wheat was at Fremont Municipal Airport waiting to be flown out of the city during a flood that encircled the community, making roads impassable.
On Sunday, the 10-year-old boy was at the airport again — this time to eat pancakes and see planes during the Rotary Fly-In Breakfast.
More than 600 people attended the Sunday breakfast, which is a Rotary Club fundraiser. Event proceeds provide funds for scholarships along with other projects that benefit children and youth. A portion also goes to Boy Scout Troop 104, which cooks the pancake breakfast.
During the event, attendees ate their breakfast in the cool and shaded Taylor & Martin aircraft hangar before looking at airplanes and classic cars parked at the airport.
For John Simms, the airport visit produced lots of memories.
“I’ve been around aviation my entire life,” Simms said.
Simms’ dad, Bill, was a corporate pilot for Taylor & Martin, Inc., in Fremont.
“This was the hangar he flew out of for 29 years,” John said. “I grew up in this hangar.”
John took flying lessons at the Fremont airport.
“The airplanes I learned to fly in are still here,” he said, adding, “When I soloed, I only had 4.1 hours in an airplane, officially.”
Simms wasn’t scared during his first solo flight. He flew a Cessna 152, a two-seater training plane.
“It was very exciting,” he said, smiling. “If you hum the theme to ‘Top Gun,’ it makes a Cessna 152 seem like a much faster aircraft.”
Simms flew around the airport about three times before landing.
His dad was waiting for him when he returned.
John Simms went on to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he earned a degree in aviation management. He has worked at Duncan Aviation in Lincoln for more than 28 years.
Duncan is a maintenance facility for corporate aircraft and has about 2,400 employees. Simms is part of the critical resource team. He has an office job and works in planning aircraft interior modifications.
Like other aviation-minded people, Simms supports work being done at the Fremont airport.
“It’s crucial to have adequate facilities to handle future business air traffic in Fremont,” he said. “There was a time when the airport was too small to handle larger business jets. Long ago, they expanded the runway.”
Now, the shortcoming is the lack of hangar space in the Midwest, he said.
“There are a lot of people who are looking for a place to store their aircraft and the facilities just aren’t available,” Simms said. “That’s not just a localized problem. That’s a nationwide problem.”
Simms didn’t hover over concerns for long, instead circling back to tender memories of his dad.
“When I was very little, every airplane that I would see fly overhead, I would say, ‘Fly safe Daddy,” John recalled.
His dad later was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2004. Bill Simms’ name is among those engraved on a memorial monument at the airport.
The monument is etched with the words, “Gone West with a Tailwind,” and lists the names of many former local pilots. Bill Simms’ name can be found in the third column in the list.
On Sunday, John Simms looked at that monument and an aircraft his dad used to fly. He showed that plane to his nephew, Derek Wheat of Omaha.
Derek was 8 years old in March 2019, when historic flooding closed roadways, prohibiting vehicle traffic in and out of Fremont.
The boy had come to see his grandmother, Karen Simms, but needed to get back to his mom, Susanne Simms, in Omaha.
So a pilot flew Derek in a small aircraft from Fremont’s airport to the Millard Airport so his mother could get him.
“It was fun,” Derek said of the ride.
What does Derek like about the fly-in breakfast?
“The planes and pancakes,” he said.
Other attendees were enjoying the pancakes and the opportunity to socialize, too.
“We’re having a great time,” said Lon Olson as he sipped coffee. “It’s good to see all of our friends.”
Breakfast committee member Gary Bolton also said attendees had commented on how nice it was to get out and participate in the breakfast event.
“We’ve had a steady stream of people, who are very hungry for pancakes,” Bolton said. “The turnout has been very good and the pancakes and sausage are delicious.”
Bolton added that Rotary uses proceeds for scholarships.
“We give three, $1,000 scholarships each year,” Bolton said.
Rotary also has donated money to Books for Babies, backpack programs and Wishing Wheels, the latter of which provides bicycles to kids at Christmas.
“We’re always giving money to the community and this is one of our fundraisers,” Bolton said. “So between the raffle ticket sales for Husker tickets and the pancake ticket proceeds, we should be able to finance a lot of projects for the year.”
In the meantime, aircraft enthusiasts had an opportunity to relive and make new memories.
“From a sentimental perspective, it will always be my home base,” Simms said. “I do like to come back every year and attend the pancake feed.”