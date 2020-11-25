Avoiding T-day food-caused illnesses, Nebraska Extension, USDA offer tips

Nobody wants to get sick with a food-borne illness on Thanksgiving.
That’s especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic when hospital staffs across the country are already stretched thin.
So Cindy Brison and other experts have easy tips for food-handling practices.
“The day after Thanksgiving is a big day for foodborne illness if people mishandled their turkeys,” said Brison, a University of Nebraska extension educator.
To avoid problems, handwashing is one of the most important things cooks can do.
Recent United States Department of Agriculture research indicates that participants didn’t even attempt to wash their hands — or didn’t wash them sufficiently about 95 percent of the time during meal preparation.
Handwashing helps control the spread of germs, especially after touching raw meat or poultry, said Mindy Brashears, USDA’s undersecretary for food safety.
Other safety measures include:
Proper turkey thawing.
- The best way is to thaw the turkey in the refrigerator, allowing about 24 hours for every five pounds of turkey.
Never thaw turkeys on the counter or in hot water. Don’t leave them at room temperature for more than two hours. Once thawed, it can remain safe in the refrigerator for one to two days.
Other safe thawing methods include a cold-water bath or the microwave. If using these methods, cook the turkey immediately after it is thawed.
If using the cold-water method, allow 30 minutes per pound, and submerge the turkey in its original wrapping to avoid cross-contamination.
Avoid cross-contamination.
- USDA research found 60 percent of kitchen sinks were contaminated with germs after participants washed or rinsed poultry.
Those who wash their turkeys need to fully clean and sanitize the work area afterward, rubbing down surfaces — including the sink, cutting boards and countertops — with soap and hot water, and then sanitizing them with a cleaning solution, which can be made of 1 tablespoon of unscented liquid chlorine bleach and 1 gallon of water.
Don’t stuff the turkey.
- Instead, the USDA recommends cooking the stuffing outside of the turkey cavity to reduce cross-contamination risk. This also lets the turkey cook more quickly.
Cook to a safe temperature.
- A whole turkey is safe when cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a food thermometer in three parts: the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the wing, and the innermost part of the thigh.
Use a food thermometer.
- “Using a thermometer that works is the only way to determine if your bird is safe to eat,” Brison said.
A pop-up timer is fairly accurate, but should be double-checked with a calibrated meat thermometer, Brison added.
Use the two-hour rule
- . “Leftovers cannot sit out more than two hours, Brison said. “Bacteria start to grow when food sets on the counter, and every time you bring them out, more bacteria grow. Leftovers need to be frozen or tossed in three to four days. Consider sending relatives home with leftovers so you don’t have a ton of leftovers.”
Properly store leftovers.
- Store leftovers in small, shallow containers in the refrigerator until the Monday after Thanksgiving Day or in the freezer for later use.
Shallow containers help cool leftovers more quickly than storing them in large containers.
Call for help.
- Those with food safety questions may call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or chat live with a food safety expert at ask.usda.gov from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
Those needing last-minute help on Thanksgiving Day may call the USDA hotline from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern time.
For the latest food safety tips, visit FoodSafety.gov or follow USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Twitter @USDAFoodSafety or on Facebook at Facebook.com/FoodSafety.gov.
Brison also suggested calling the Butterball hotline, where experts are available to answer questions by phone, online chat and e-mail. Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.
“The best advice is to make the day relaxing for everyone,” Brison said, adding, “If turkey isn’t your thing, pizza is great too!”
