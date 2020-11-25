Avoiding T-day food-caused illnesses, Nebraska Extension, USDA offer tips

Nobody wants to get sick with a food-borne illness on Thanksgiving.

That’s especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic when hospital staffs across the country are already stretched thin.

So Cindy Brison and other experts have easy tips for food-handling practices.

“The day after Thanksgiving is a big day for foodborne illness if people mishandled their turkeys,” said Brison, a University of Nebraska extension educator.

To avoid problems, handwashing is one of the most important things cooks can do.

Recent United States Department of Agriculture research indicates that participants didn’t even attempt to wash their hands — or didn’t wash them sufficiently about 95 percent of the time during meal preparation.

Handwashing helps control the spread of germs, especially after touching raw meat or poultry, said Mindy Brashears, USDA’s undersecretary for food safety.

Other safety measures include:

Proper turkey thawing.

The best way is to thaw the turkey in the refrigerator, allowing about 24 hours for every five pounds of turkey.