Avon lady marks 40th anniversary

“They just like the products and you get to know the people and they get to know you,” she said, later noting, “You kind of become known as ‘The Avon Lady’ after 40 years.”

Customers have appreciated her work.

“During our time after the flood, she was so good to me with getting my products!” said Charlotte Young, who lives in Dove’s Cove, where floodwaters inundated homes.

Kroeger has about 60 customers now and mementos of her success line shelves in her home.

She’s earned figurines of the first-ever Avon lady, Mrs. Persis F. Albee, who began her work when the company started in 1886 — 134 years ago. The figurines feature Mrs. Albee in long dresses and hats of different colors.

“You have to make the President’s Club, which is a certain sales level, to earn one and I have 37 of them,” Kroeger said. “They now have discontinued them in 2018.”

But Kroeger also has eight copper-colored statues that say “Avon President’s Recognition Program,” which look a little bit like a female version of an Oscar from the Academy Awards.

Kroeger, who will celebrate her 79th birthday in September, intends to keep selling Avon.