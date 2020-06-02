Avon lady marks 40th anniversary

Darlene Kroeger didn’t wonder what she’d do after retiring from her full-time job in 2006.
“I already had a job — well-established,” she said.
Years later, the Fremont woman still has her well-established job.
She’s an Avon lady.
This year marks Kroeger’s 40th anniversary of selling Avon products, which range from perfume to clothes and shoes.
And in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-tenured company even sells masks — fashionable ones — in various colors and designs.
Kroeger’s modus operandi has changed somewhat since the virus outbreak.
Before the pandemic, she’d likely go into someone’s house. Now, she leaves an order and a new booklet — filled with the latest products for sale — inside their doors.
Kroeger’s venture into sales work began long ago.
She grew up northwest of Fremont and has lived in her house in town for 55 years.
In her earlier days, Kroeger said she did accounting by hand — later working in data processing for insurance and trucking companies.
She bought Avon products before she ever sold them.
Then Kroeger said she talked with her own Avon lady about selling the items and that woman submitted her name to be a salesperson.
Avon doesn’t have sales territories now, but the company did when Kroeger started.
She was assigned to two territories in 1980.
Kroeger went from house to house, leaving brochures on door handles or ringing doorbells to see if she could talk with a potential customer.
One of Kroeger’s first customers was a woman who lived on Hickory Lane in Fremont. The woman gave a friend’s name to Kroeger. That woman became a customer, too.
Kroeger continued to become acquainted with the people in her territories. One customer would refer her to another. She’d also sell products at a company where she worked full time.
And she built her business.
“I’ve had some of my customers for many years,” Kroeger said.
Even the woman, who originally sold Avon products to Kroeger four decades ago, recently became one of her customers.
Kroeger has seen changes throughout the years.
When Kroeger started as an Avon lady, she sold perfume.
She’d sell makeup, too.
And there were the collectibles — Christmas plates, matching figurines and thimbles, and Mother’s Day plates. There were car decanters, which had a man’s fragrance inside.
Some people collected every one of the decanters that came out.
The company sold other items such as skincare products and jewelry.
Kroeger points out a new kitchen degreaser product and she has a one-page advertisement in English and Spanish telling about nitrile gloves and antibacterial hand gel.
For about 25 years, Kroeger worked two jobs — her full-time employment and Avon.
“I enjoy selling Avon because you meet new people — and I have throughout the years — but it’s work, too,” she said.
Her work involves taking customer orders, placing an order with the company, unpacking items when they arrive and matching products to orders. She puts orders into neat, white sacks. She calls customers, then leaves the products with a booklet of new items for sale.
Customers have the opportunity to buy every two weeks. Some order products twice or three times a year. She has customers who are 80 and 90 years old. Some customers have bought products from her for 30 to 40 years.
How has she managed to keep such loyal customers?
“They just like the products and you get to know the people and they get to know you,” she said, later noting, “You kind of become known as ‘The Avon Lady’ after 40 years.”
Customers have appreciated her work.
“During our time after the flood, she was so good to me with getting my products!” said Charlotte Young, who lives in Dove’s Cove, where floodwaters inundated homes.
Kroeger has about 60 customers now and mementos of her success line shelves in her home.
She’s earned figurines of the first-ever Avon lady, Mrs. Persis F. Albee, who began her work when the company started in 1886 — 134 years ago. The figurines feature Mrs. Albee in long dresses and hats of different colors.
“You have to make the President’s Club, which is a certain sales level, to earn one and I have 37 of them,” Kroeger said. “They now have discontinued them in 2018.”
But Kroeger also has eight copper-colored statues that say “Avon President’s Recognition Program,” which look a little bit like a female version of an Oscar from the Academy Awards.
Kroeger, who will celebrate her 79th birthday in September, intends to keep selling Avon.
“I don’t have any plans of retiring as long as my body will let me do it,” she said.
And with her well-established job, Kroeger should continue to be an Avon lady for quite a while.
