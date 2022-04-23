Award-winning author coming to Fremont

If parents need help coming up with the most effective punishment for their naughty kids who love to read, the solution is simple: Just take away their books.

“That was the worst punishment imaginable,” said Jonis Agee, who will be at Keene Memorial Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24. “I had to behave so I could keep my books!”

The public is invited to attend Agee’s author presentation and book signing. Her book, “The Bones of Paradise” was selected as the One Book Nebraska title for 2022.

Born in 1943, Agee grew up in the Midwest, but has lived on both coasts and several cities in between.

“We lived in a rural farming area north of Omaha till I was 7,” Agee said. “We spent several years in Missouri before coming back.”

While attending Central High School in Omaha, Agee was told by one of her teachers that her book reports could not be on any books she had previously read.

“That was my introduction to classic literature,” she said.

It was also during her years at Central High that Agee discovered her love of poetry.

“I think I must have started life as a poet,” she said.

Agee’s interest in writing fiction was slower in coming.

“I thought it took too long,” she said. “I can write a poem and work on it for several months, but a novel takes years.”

Despite the lengthy commitment required, Agee has written about a dozen books, several of which are collections of short stories.

“I was 35 when my first collection of short fiction was published. I was 50 when I published my first novel, “Sweet Eyes.” It took me about 10 years to complete it,” she said.

Two of Agee’s novels are set in the Nebraska Sandhills: “Strange Angels” and more recently, “The Bones of Paradise,” a multi-generational family saga and murder mystery published in 2016.

The following year Agee was presented with the Celebration of Nebraska Books’ 2017 Fiction Book of the Year as well as the High Plains Book Award.

“The plains inspired me to begin writing fiction,” Agee said. “Around 1990 I did quite a bit of traveling in the Sandhills. When I visited Wounded Knee, I was so moved by what I saw there, that story stayed with me for a long time.”

Another piece of history that helped to shape Agee’s writing was the way boys were inducted into the ranching business.

“They were sent off to live with their grandfathers, who trained them to work the land that they would eventually inherit,” she said.

The tough love inflicted upon the boys was one of the elements the author wanted to document in her novel.

“It wasn’t so much the grandfathers that these boys blamed for their suffering,” Agee said. “It was their mothers. They felt it was a mother’s job to protect them.”

Agee’s latest novel is this year’s read in the One Book One Nebraska program initiated by the Nebraska Center for the Book.

The objective for the communitywide reading program was to promote literacy and encourage people to interact with fellow readers. The first novel showcased by the One Book One Nebraska program, which began in 2005, was Willa Cather’s “My Antonia,” published in 1918.

Cather is one of the Nebraska authors who have given Agee inspiration for her work.

“I used her book, ‘Song of the Lark,’ in one of my writing classes,” she said. “I’ll be making a Zoom presentation for the people of Red Cloud for Willa Cather fans.”

The other Nebraska author whose work has been a shining example for Agee is Mari Sandoz.

“I grew up in a time when women writers were not celebrated the way they are now,” Agee said. “So having two female Nebraska authors as my trailblazers has meant a lot to me.”

It was Sandoz’s biography of Crazy Horse that Agee found particularly impressive.

“She shows such respect for Native Americans,” Agee said.

Agee, who is an Adele Hall professor and chair for the English department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, began her college education at the University of Iowa, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree.

She went on to earn her master of arts degree and her doctorate in English from the State University of New York in Binghamton.

After returning to Nebraska, Agee was given a position in the English department at UNL.

In 2009, she was presented with the Nebraska Arts Council Distinguished Artist Award in Fiction as well as its Backwater Press Publication Award. That same year she received the Mark Twain Award for Distinguished Contribution to Midwestern Literature.

The following year, UNL presented Agee with its Outstanding Research and Creativity Award.

“Research is one of the things that takes a lot of time,” Agee said. “Place is just as important to me as character. I need to be where the story takes place in order to write it well.”

Agee was so impressed with the Nebraska Sandhills she decided to purchase land near Valentine.

“I often go up there for inspiration as well as for some peace and quiet,” she said.

Although Agee missed out on getting to travel when she was growing up, reading allowed her to see what she was missing.

“My family didn’t go on vacations very often, so reading was how I was able to learn about the world,” she said.

Agee’s parents had urged her to attend college with the hope that she would teach high school English.

But Agee’s aim was higher.

“I wanted to teach at the college level,” she said. “I wanted to be a professor.”

One look at her accomplishments, and it’s easy to see that Jonis Agee took that ball and ran with it.

Agee and her husband, Brent Spencer, are the founders of Brighthorse Books, a literary press based in Omaha that publishes fiction and poetry. Although they are not currently accepting submissions, those interested can subscribe to the Brighthorse Books newsletter at https://www.brighthorsebooks.com/contact.

