When it comes to quilting, Scott Flanagan has found his voice.
Flanagan’s personality is reflected in his quilts much like a writer’s individuality appears in his work.
This year, Flanagan found his voice in two ways — in producing quilts that won top honors at the Nebraska State Fair and in regaining some of his ability to verbally communicate after a rare disorder affected his ability to speak.
Flanagan is the creative center coordinator at County Traditions quilt store in downtown Fremont. He helps customers and teaches classes.
At the fair, the quilt called “Illusions,” which Flanagan designed, earned first place and Best Bed Quilt in its division and first place in Mixed Techniques. His Feathered Star Sampler quilt won Best Traditional Star Quilt and second place in Pieced Quilts.
Flanagan also had regained some of his voice back by the time of the fair and calls the combination of winning quilting awards and being able to speak more audibly as a double blessing.
“This is the best I’ve sounded in over a year and to win awards at the same time was a major high point,” he said.
Flanagan’s maternal grandmother Wilma Ropte got him started in quilting when he was just 7 years old. His mom, Jean, sews and his dad, Gary, does woodworking in what Flanagan describes as an artistic family.
Flanagan went to Midland University on a voice scholarship and sang in the college choir before graduating with a business administration degree in 2007.
He has worked at Country Traditions since that year and has sung in the choir at Fremont’s Sinai Lutheran Church since college.
Flanagan noticed problems with his voice on June 6, 2017. He awoke that day thinking he had laryngitis, but assumed that developed after overuse at a big retreat for work.
Two to three weeks later, he had no voice at all and a doctor placed him on voice rest for a month.
Flanagan would be diagnosed with a neurological voice disorder called spasmodic dysphonia in which muscles that generate a person’s voice go into spasms.
He began taking speech therapy and getting Botox injections, the latter of which he said serve as a stabilizer.
“There were times I didn’t ever think I’d have my voice back,” he said.
Flanagan had times when he couldn’t say an entire word without his voice breaking.
“That was the scariest part,” he said. “How do I work in a quilt store and teach without a voice?”
He ended up teaching by writing on a dry erase board and using Power Point presentations.
“I’ve got an amazing support system between the store, my family and friends. I couldn’t ask for a better support system and if this is the worst cross I have to bear, I’m pretty fortunate,” he said.
But with all the therapy appointments for his voice, Flanagan wasn’t able to sew and quilt like he usually would.
Even so, Flanagan kept working on quilts. Flanagan designed the Illusions quilt which features 40 different colors in a trigonometry pattern. It is based on a traditional sampler style quilt which dates back to the pioneer and Civil War era.
Back then — if someone was moving away — 12 friends would make a quilt block to send with her. She then could use those blocks to make a quilt to remember them by.
“I wanted to make a modern version of the traditional quilt,” Flanagan said. “I spent probably 100 to 150 hours designing and piecing it.”
He sent pictures to his friend Nancy McNally of Clarkston, Mich., asking if she could quilt it. He estimates McNally spent another 220 hours doing the machine quilting. The intricate stitching includes bubble, geometric and feather designs. The quilt’s border was designed by her son who is in college. The Illusions quilt features muted tones of green, purple, orange and pink.
The Feathered Star Sampler quilt is a Christmas quilt with colored, printed shapes on a bright white background. The jewel-tone colors include red, green and blue.
Flanagan estimates he spent close to 100 hours designing and piecing the quilt and about 30 hours machine quilting it with a feather design.
He’s pleased with the quilts.
“I’m thrilled with how they turned out. They’re two of my person favorites,” he said.
The Feathered Star Sampler Quilt has a classic, timeless look.
He called this Illusions quilt his pride and joy.
“It’s beyond what I expected from the design to the final concept,” he said, adding that the quilt is a combination of his and McNally’s talents.
He also pointed out that Luann Franzluebers of County Traditions placed with ribbons at the State Fair with two of her quilts.
Flanagan has won previous awards for his work, but said he doesn’t enter a lot of competitions.
He also designed a pattern and the quilt store had a fundraiser for the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association, which funds research into treatment and a cure. People would donate and get the pattern for free, he said.
Flanagan said $2,500 was raised — and that meant the world to him. It also was the single largest donation the association has received from a private individual, he said.
He noted how people can find therapy in any type of art, whether it’s quilting, painting or music.
And while Flanagan's voice sounds hoarse and he can barely sing, he is learning to play the piano and organ. He helps the organist at his church.
“When you have art or music as a passion, when you hit those rough points in life, those can help you get through,” he said. “It may take a slightly different path, but it can give you that release.”