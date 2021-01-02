Backbone: Woman talks about her role in farm operation

When it comes to the farm, Gail Bopp’s daughters will follow in her footsteps.
But they may have to run to catch up.
Bopp doesn’t stop for long.
Whether she’s driving a tractor, cleaning trucks and equipment, or involved in some other on-the-farm task, Bopp is undoubtedly busy. She also does all the bookkeeping for the farm and trucking business.
And she’s a grandma.
Bopp grew up on a family farm east of Hooper. Her husband, Ron, grew up on a farm south of town. Their grandparents were farmers.
“From Day One, it’s all I’ve ever known,” she said of her heritage.
The Bopps grow corn and soybeans and raise seed corn for Western Integrated Seeds of Hooper. Years ago, they had a registered Angus cow-calf herd, but they’ve since focused on crops.
Gail Bopp’s farm duties depend on the time of year. She’s a hands-on farmer.
In the spring, she tills the ground, preparing it for planting.
She helps with irrigation. She also drives an ATV, spraying weeds by hand on the edges of fields and in road ditches and around acreages. She mows acreages as well.
In the fall, she runs the grain cart. This catches grain from the combine and takes it to the trucks which haul it to off-site storage.
Long days are common during planting and harvesting seasons.
After harvest, she’s involved in some fall tillage.
She debunks the myth that farmers take the winter off.
Instead, they’re doing maintenance work and hauling grain to elevators.
Gail and Ron live in Hooper. They have two daughters, Lisa and Stephanie. One lives on the farm south of Hooper. The other lives down the road. They and their families farm with the Bopps, who have four grandchildren.
The Bopps employ three hired men and Ron and Gail and their sons-in-law do other work. One son-in-law farms with his dad but works with them sometimes as well.
Typically, Gail Bopp is up by about 6:30 a.m., starting her day with bookkeeping and housework. She’s at the farm by 9 a.m.
“There’s such a variety from day to day,” she said.
One particular day shortly after harvest, she was doing cleanup at a house being remodeled on an acreage in preparation for a drywall worker.
Next, she planned to clean out three tractors so they’d be ready for men who’d do the fall fertilizing.
Then she was going to do some mowing.
With a mild weather forecast for the following week, she planned to do some discing in fields.
“Every day is different and maybe that’s why we like it so much — is because of the variety,” she said. “It does not get monotonous and it’s so controlled by Mother Nature — that’s what makes every year and every day so different.”
If the weather is different, they must make different plans.
“A lot of people tease farmers — that all they can talk about is the weather — but the weather is what controls when and how and what we do,” she said.
Just as the weather varies so do women’s roles in agriculture.
Bopp’s hands-on approach is not unusual. Other women do what she does on the farm. And still, others do more.
Ron Bopp agrees that women can assume a wide variety of farm-related duties.
“They can do whatever level they want,” he said. “Whatever they’re comfortable with. There’s nothing they really can’t do.”
He talks about Gail’s instrumental role on the farm.
“She’s here every day — from our bookwork to filling in spots on the tractors to cleaning our equipment to getting parts, pretty much everything other than driving a truck or planting corn or driving a combine, she can handle,” he said.
What if she wasn’t available?
“We’d probably have another full-time person because I’d have a full-time job doing all these other (tasks). I wouldn’t be in a labor force outside,” he said.
Jennifer Greunke, store manager for Platte Valley Equipment, sees Gail’s active role.
“She is a doer,” Greunke said. “She is a partner in that operation and is a very effective part of its success. I can’t say enough wonderful things about that woman. She’s doing everything from the hard physical labor on the farm to ensuring that landlords have Christmas meals.”
The Bopps prepare and deliver a meal for landlords and others involved in the operation.
While some might focus on the workload, Bopp tells what she likes about working on the farm.
“Probably the main thing is being out in God’s creation; it’s just so evident and beautiful and peaceful,” she said. “I love that we get to work with our kids and do business with them. I like that we’re our own boss.”
Outside of the farm, the Bopps are active members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. They help with Sunday services. She serves on the church council and leads the children’s choir. She’s a leader of the youth and learning ministry team.
Through the Farm Bureau, she’s a pen pal with a fifth-grade class at Logan View Elementary School. She writes letters, describing her farm jobs to help educate them about agriculture.
Bopp understands the challenges farmers face such as the costs of equipment, seed, chemicals and cash rent, which rarely decrease and seem to increase a little all the time.
“When your inputs keep increasing, but your commodity prices maybe are dropping a little, it’s hard to keep a profitable management of that,” she said.
She strikes a positive note, however, adding that in the last 20 years researchers have improved seed, making it more insect and drought resistant.
Looking to the future, she sees her role changing as her daughters assume more of her responsibilities.
“They’ll be doing more of the tractor running and the spraying of weeds and bookkeeping and all of that,” she said. “I envision Ron and I transitioning our farm operation into the next generation. They’re already starting to take over some of the tasks on the farm.”
Both of the Bopps’ daughters are teachers. Lisa is a stay-at-home mom who does work on the farm. Stephanie teaches kindergarten- through third-grade students with special needs at Logan View.
Greunke commends the Bopps’ daughters. Greunke previously has employed both at Platte Valley and one as a child caregiver.