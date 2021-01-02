Backbone: Woman talks about her role in farm operation

With a mild weather forecast for the following week, she planned to do some discing in fields.

“Every day is different and maybe that’s why we like it so much — is because of the variety,” she said. “It does not get monotonous and it’s so controlled by Mother Nature — that’s what makes every year and every day so different.”

If the weather is different, they must make different plans.

“A lot of people tease farmers — that all they can talk about is the weather — but the weather is what controls when and how and what we do,” she said.

Just as the weather varies so do women’s roles in agriculture.

Bopp’s hands-on approach is not unusual. Other women do what she does on the farm. And still, others do more.

Ron Bopp agrees that women can assume a wide variety of farm-related duties.

“They can do whatever level they want,” he said. “Whatever they’re comfortable with. There’s nothing they really can’t do.”

He talks about Gail’s instrumental role on the farm.