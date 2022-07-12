 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Backyard barbecue contest winners announced

Local News

Winners were crowned Saturday in the first John C. Fremont Days Backyard Barbecue Contest.

The contest, sponsored by Wholestone Farms and Lincoln Premium Poultry, took place on the upper level of the Kavich Parking Garage in downtown Fremont.

Miles Merritt took top honors in the judges’ choice category. Chris Huckaby finished second while Steve Scigo was third.

The people’s choice chicken winner was Shane Woehler.

Adam Broekemeier was selected as the favorite in the people’s choice ribs category. He also was chosen as the people’s choice overall winner.

