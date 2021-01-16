Baier installed as head of Fremont Masonic Lodge

Masonic Lodge officers
Jeremiah P. Baier was installed Master for the current year of Fremont Lodge No.15, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Fremont on Jan. 2 at the Fremont Masonic Center.
The installing officer was Most Worshipful Ronald D. Stites, Grand Master of Masons in Nebraska, of Papillion, Nebraska. He was assisted by WB Brent Myers, Installing Marshal, Lincoln, Nebraska; MWB Dean Skokan, Installing Secretary, Hooper, Nebraska; WB Kent L. Neumann, Installing Chaplain, Bancroft, Nebraska.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s installation was closed to the public.
Other officers installed were Bernie Rolfs, Senior Warden; WB Jimmy Peterson, Junior Warden; WB Larry Jirsak, Secretary/Treasurer; WB Larry D. Ludvigsen, Chaplain; WB Grady Wells, Senior Deacon; David Fachman, Junior Deacon; Glenn Koplin, Senior Steward; Mike Black, Junior Steward; and WB Karl Rasmussen IV, Marshal.
Fremont Lodge meets monthly on the first Tuesday of each month, at 7 p.m., at 350 E. 23rd St. It was chartered in 1868, and has 130 members.
Masonic lodges across Nebraska support local youth and community projects and humanitarian efforts including a statewide blood drive, child identification program and high school band camp scholarships.
Freemasonry, a benevolent, educational and charitable organization, supports many charities, including the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.
Masonry is the oldest and largest fraternal organization in the world and is based on the lessons of living a life of brotherhood and high moral standards as portrayed symbolically in the work of stone masons who built the cathedrals, abbeys and castles of Europe.