Christina Liekhus got a nice surprise on Friday.
Liekhus, who lives in North Bend, is a wife and mother who’s raising money for the MS Run in the US.
The area woman, who has multiple sclerosis, is participating in the relay, designed to raise money and awareness to support MS research, while also supporting those living with disabilities due to MS through financial assistance.
Liekhus will be running a portion of the relay from Tuesday through June 16.
Her goal has been to raise $10,000 and — as of Friday morning — she was just short by $1,359.27.
Liekhus works full time as vice president of loan operations at Pinnacle Bank in Fremont.
On Friday, Scott Meister, bank president, presented her with a check for the amount she needed to reach her goal.
Bank employees, decked out in shirts that read: “I run to stop MS,” posed for a photo with Liekhus and a large placard replica of a check made out for the amount.
“It was a tearful and wonderful celebration we shared this morning in our bank,” said Toni Vering, senior vice president. “We are all so proud of her spirit and her courage to fight this battle head on, and we are wishing her all the best next week!”
Liekhus appreciates the bank and the donation.
“I am truly blessed to have a wonderful organization behind me every step,” she said. “They give me strength. When the run gets tough next week, this day will definitely motivate me to keep going.”
Each year, the relay begins in mid-April in Santa Monica, Calif., and finishes in New York, N.Y., in mid-August.
The relay consists of 19 runners, who each run a segment of the event.
Liekhus’ segment is from Holdrege to Lincoln. She’ll finish her segment at 11:30 a.m. June 16 at Prairie Life Fitness, 1305 S 70th St., Lincoln.
“I’ll be running around 157 miles in six days, from June 11 to June 16,” she said in a prepared statement.
Liekhus officially was diagnosed with MS in March 2010 when she was 29 years old.
To keep exercise in her daily life, she began running long distances. She ran in the Boston Marathon in 2018.
“It was one of the proudest moments of my life,” she said. “I had qualified under the terms for people with disabilities (of which MS is one) and finished in five hours and 16 minutes.”