A class on preserving damaged photos will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. June 8 at First State Bank & Trust Company, 1005 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.
First State has teamed up with organization experts, Liz Tonjes Moritz of Hope Organizing, and Christie Johnson of Vision to be Organized to present a class to teach you to help save your photos that may have been damaged during the recently flooding.
Tonjes Moritz (a local living in Omaha) and Johnson (a Fremont native, now living in California) will present tips and tricks to help you and your loved ones with preserving those photos, either damaged or not.
This presentation will help give you what you need to know when any natural (or even unnatural) disaster hits too close to home for preserving your photos.
This is a free workshop, but space is limited to the first 40 registrants. Register online at https://www.fsbtfremont.bank/index.cfm/fsbtu or by calling First State Bank & Trust Company at 402-721-2500.