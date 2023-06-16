Call it a little added incentive to attend a youth rally.

Calvary Baptist Church will host the rally with the theme “Relentlessly Pursuing Christ” on June 23-24. The event is set from 7-9:30 p.m. in the church at 904 N. Bell St. in Fremont.

Teens from seventh to 12th grade or students who’ve recently graduated are invited to the rally, which will feature several door prizes. The door prizes will be given away both nights.

The grand prize will be a 2008 Ford Fusion donated by Trevor Wiskus, owner of Harvest Auto in Fremont, and Johnny Reyes of NP Dodge.

“They split the cost of the car to donate it to the church to give away at the rally,” said the Rev. Steve Cheuvront, lead pastor. “At some point during the event, everyone will fill out a piece of paper and we will draw for the car.”

This marks the church’s first youth rally since Cheuvront began serving here almost three years ago.

Cheuvront said the event, which is free and open to the public, will include indoor and outdoor competitions, free food, skits, a time of worship and Bible preaching.

“We’re bringing in a speaker for the event,” Cheuvront said.

Pastor Aaron Finley of Grace Bible Baptist church in Catonsville, Maryland will speak on “Relentlessly Pursuing Christ.”

John Kaufman will lead worship. Kaufman is a youth pastor and worship leader at Victory Baptist Church in Vergennes, Vermont.

Cheuvront hopes area teens will attend the rally and said the church wants to share Christ with them.

“They face a lot of different issues and challenges,” Cheuvront said. “We want them to come to Christ and know the hope that Christ can bring into their lives. We feel like we can have a good time while we do that.”

Besides outdoor team competitions, the event will include indoor activities such as ice breaker games and trivia.

Cheuvront believes teens will benefit by attending.

“There’s not a whole lot going on in Fremont so they can have two nights of hanging out with their friends and have a good time and free food and the possibility to win prizes,” he said.

The church has a new associate pastor, Brian Collins, who also believes teens will benefit by attending.

“Hopefully, they’ll leave with what they need to navigate life,” Collins said. “We have a great ministry for young people and college age.”

Cheuvront noted something else: “If folks come that don’t have a church home, we would like to be that. We’d like to be a place, where they can continue to learn.”

Teens who register help give the church an idea of how much food to prepare, although walk-ins are welcome.

A registration form for the youth rally is at: bit.ly/43Je4CP