Barb Pierce to step down from position at GFDC

“These programs, though still in their early stages of growth, with community support, will grow and move the needle of talent retention by giving our transitioning workforce a head start in finding a career pathway suited for them,” she said.

In the fall of 2019, Pierce also worked with nonprofits and education partners on the Work Ready Community initiative, which is paving the way for Dodge County to become the second in the state to be certified as a Work Ready Community.

“I’m passionate about this program because across the nation, it has proven to lower company turnover rates and decrease hiring expense, thus allowing room in company budgets for talent attraction beyond our borders,” she said.

Moving on to the next step in her life, Pierce said she’s excited about the future in her new position at the NDED.

“Housing is yet another piece of the workforce puzzle and an essential part of the solution to addressing labor availability challenges for rural America,” she said. “I’m looking forward to serving communities in this capacity.”

During her time at the GFDC, Pierce said she’s had the pleasure of serving under some excellent executive directors and exemplary board members.

“I am thankful for all the well wishes I’ve received from the community and will miss working alongside the incredibly talented GFDC staff and dedicated board of directors,” she said. “Fremont is poised for many more future successes, and I’ll be cheering them on.”

