As world famous travel show host, author and chef Anthony Bourdain once said:
“Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a start.”
In Fremont, Bourdain’s sentiment has been put into practice thanks to a collaboration between the Salvation Army, Operation BBQ Relief, and Famous Dave’s —who have come together to bring a little taste of hope to area residents who have been affected by flooding during the past week.
Since March 20, local volunteers and Salvation Army representatives have been providing two free meals a day to local residents affected by flooding.
A Salvation Army disaster relief truck has been stationed at John C. Fremont Park and various areas in southern Fremont and the village of Inglewood from around 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m and again from 5-7 p.m. providing free barbecue meals provided by Famous Dave’s in Omaha with help from national disaster relief organization Operation BBQ Relief.
“At the end of the day just making a sandwich or making a meal can be a lot with what they have gone through over the past couple weeks,” Lt. Steven Dahl, incident commander for Salvation Army’s relief efforts in Fremont, said. “So we do what we can, because if we all do a little bit it will all get taken care of.”
Since beginning the effort to provide people a little comfort by way of a free meal as they face the life-altering circumstances that come when flood waters rise from rivers into people’s homes and lives, the collaboration between Salvation Army, Operation BBQ Relief and Famous Dave’s has served more than 5,000 meals.
While the local Salvation Army has taken charge of distributing the meals to residents in Fremont, both Dahl and local Salvation Army Captain Steven Hansen say the real credit goes to Operation BBQ Relief.
“They have really facilitated this effort and made our jobs, and our volunteers jobs, so much easier,” Hansen said. “They got the commitment from Famous Dave’s and that’s made a huge difference.”
Hansen said that instead of having to find volunteers to work long hours preparing meals for the relief effort, Famous Dave’s in Omaha has been preparing and catering the food in from Omaha on a daily basis.
“It has really simplified things, we have a couple people in the truck serving and a few outside helping with utensils and condiments and that’s it,” he said. “I’ve been in disaster relief situations where you are making 1,500 sandwiches a day — and that takes a lot of time and effort not including actually getting the food to to the people who need it.”
Operation BBQ Relief was founded in 2011 in response to a need for relief efforts in tornado-stricken Joplin, Missouri.
At that time volunteers from competition BBQ teams from eight states answered the need to help feed displaced families, police, fire, National Guard and emergency personnel.
Since that time Operation BBQ Relief has deployed volunteers and teams for over 199 days in 21 states after 34 disasters.
The effort to provide people a little taste of hope will continue on Wednesday as volunteers will again provide meals to local residents at John C. Fremont Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 5-7 p.m.
“We’ll be here until 7 p.m. or until the food runs out,” Dahl said. “We do keep intending to feed people as long as there is a need.”
Updates on which locations the Salvation Army’s other truck will be in on Wednesday can be found on The Salvation Army Fremont, Nebraska Facebook page.