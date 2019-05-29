Diane Wilson pauses to think about how many years Bark for Life has taken place in Fremont.
It may be the seventh.
But no matter the number of years, the event has been a good way for dogs and their owners to spend time together while benefiting a cause.
The public is invited to the annual American Cancer Society Bark For Life event. The event is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Clemmons Dog Park, 19th Street and Luther Road in Fremont.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., with opening ceremonies starting at 11 a.m.
“It’s an event I look forward to,” said Wilson, of the ACS Relay for Life of Dodge County.
Funds raised help the ACS attack cancer in many ways — from developing breakthrough therapies to helping build supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness, Wilson said in a prepared statement.
Registration is $20 per dog with $10 per additional dog. Shirts are an extra $10. A limited number of T-shirts will be available at the event. Registration fees include a pet bandana, treats, cleanup bags and one ticket for a chance at a gift basket. Water will be provided for the owner and the pet.
Prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed dog, owner and dog look-alike and best dog trick. Wilson also remembers the year a prize was given for the dog that came from the furthest distance — Texas.
The event includes a short walk around Clemmons Park and there are games for the dogs and activities for kids. The Rev. Tim Gierke will bless the dogs. Participants can have pet photos taken.
Wilson said the guest this year is Domesti-Pups, a nonprofit organization, based in Lincoln. The organization provides therapy dogs, service dogs for people with disabilities, and trained rescue dogs.
The event previously was held at Johnson Park, before it was moved to Clemmons Park a couple of years ago.
“It’s worked really well,” Wilson said.
Attendees benefit from the event.
“It’s a chance for people to bring out their fur babies and help in the fight against cancer, because we’re not allowed to have our dogs at the regular Relay for Life event unless it’s a service dog,” she said.
Registration forms can be downloaded from www.relayforlife.org/dodgecone, emailing rfldodge1@gmail.com or the Facebook page Bark for Life of Dodge County, NE. You also could call Diane at 402-880-8569. Registrations also will be taken the day of the event; the gift of the bandana is not guaranteed for late registrants.
Wilson hopes area residents will attend.
“It’s a fun time,” she said. “It’s a great time to come out and get some good exercise.”