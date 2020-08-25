Barnes sentenced two years in prison for headbutting a Fremont officer

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to two years at the Nebraska State Penitentiary at the Dodge County District Court for headbutting an officer in July.
Levi Barnes pleaded no contest to a count of third-degree assault on an officer, a class 3A felony. He also pleaded no contest to a count of resisting arrest, a class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge Geoffrey Hall accepted Barnes’ pleas and found him guilty of each count, sentencing him to two years for the felony charge and one year for the misdemeanor charge to be served concurrently. He was also given credit for 46 days previously served.
Barnes was also sentenced to nine months of post-release supervision after his release. He is currently on post-release supervision in Lancaster County.
On July 9, Fremont Police Department officers were called to assist Barnes’ probation officers on a detainer on his current post-release supervision case, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said.
“Probation contacted the defendant that day, and the defendant was intoxicated from alcohol, which was in violation of his post-release provision quarter,” she said. “The probation officer had signed off on a probation detention order.”
FPD officers arrived at 14th and Platte streets, where they found Barnes walking away from probation officers. After being ordered to stop, he ran away and was caught a block away.
Barnes continued to resist arrest, requiring officers to use “substantial force,” Beamis said. As he was being walked to a cruiser, she said Barnes then turned his head and headbutted one of the officers, “causing pain and a large welt on the officer’s forehead.”
“The defendant was then taken to the hospital for medical clearance, where he continued to be belligerent to hospital staff as well as police officers,” Beamis said.
Prior to Barnes’ sentencing, Hall told him that the court takes violence toward officers very seriously.
“Number one, I’d tell you don’t come back to this county,” he said. “Number two, regardless of where you go, you’d better show respect for law enforcement going forward.”
Barnes was previously sentenced to two years in prison in 2018 for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Justin Abney, 30, admitted to violating his intensive supervised probation by not undergoing drug treatment. As part of his plea agreement, Abney’s 30-month probation, which began last October, was extended by six months. He was also ordered to obtain a co-occurring evaluation and follow all of the probation’s recommendations, including aftercare and relapse prevention.
- Connor Ewoldt, 27, was allowed to have his 30 months of intensive supervised probation to run concurrently with his seven years of probation from Lancaster County. Last September, Ewoldt was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and found guilty. Along with his recommendations from Lancaster County, he was ordered to attend at least one 12-step program per week and find a sponsor within 30 days, attend a cognitive program, find a job or schooling full time, do 60 hours of community service and get involved in at least one pro-social activity per week. “I don’t want you self-isolating,” Hall said. “That is a step toward relapse, and you need to be active and involved with other people in a positive way.”
- Tameka Lee, 25, had her $100,000 bond changed to a $5,000 signature bond. She was arrested by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 17 for assaulting a police officer. As part of her bond modification, Lee was required to stay and work in Fremont and not violate any laws or partake in alcohol or illegal drugs. Lee’s lawyer said she had been voluntarily present for her court appearances and asked Hall to lower the bond to $2,500. However, Beamis recommended that the bond be kept the same, citing Lee’s history of child abuse and terroristic threats as a community safety issue. Her next court appearance is Sept. 14.
- Tyler Maple, 28, was found to have been in violation of his post-release supervision after being arrested for first-degree arson in Lincoln. Maple turned himself in to the Lincoln Police Department after an EZ Go gas station caught fire during a protest May 30. He previously was arrested and sentenced to 20 to 36 months in prison after arson incidents in Fremont in 2013. Maple is undergoing 12-month post-release supervision after being charged with possession of a controlled substance in May 2018. Hall sentenced Maple to 10 days in the Dodge County Jail, but was given credit for 10 days previously served.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.