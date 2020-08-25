Barnes sentenced two years in prison for headbutting a Fremont officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to two years at the Nebraska State Penitentiary at the Dodge County District Court for headbutting an officer in July.

Levi Barnes pleaded no contest to a count of third-degree assault on an officer, a class 3A felony. He also pleaded no contest to a count of resisting arrest, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Judge Geoffrey Hall accepted Barnes’ pleas and found him guilty of each count, sentencing him to two years for the felony charge and one year for the misdemeanor charge to be served concurrently. He was also given credit for 46 days previously served.

Barnes was also sentenced to nine months of post-release supervision after his release. He is currently on post-release supervision in Lancaster County.

On July 9, Fremont Police Department officers were called to assist Barnes’ probation officers on a detainer on his current post-release supervision case, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said.

“Probation contacted the defendant that day, and the defendant was intoxicated from alcohol, which was in violation of his post-release provision quarter,” she said. “The probation officer had signed off on a probation detention order.”