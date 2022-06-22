Baseball team promotes diaper drive

Christy Fiala is making a pitch to help young, local families.

On Monday, June 27, the Fremont Moo baseball team will take on the Hastings Sodbusters in a doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. The games will take place at Moeller Field in Fremont.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring a package of diapers or pull ups to the box office. Diapers collected will be donated to the Fremont Community Diaper Bank, which helps families who need diaper items for young children.

The diaper bank especially needs these sizes:

Size 5 – for little ones weighing over 27 pounds.

Size 6 – Over 35 pounds.

Size 7 – Over 41 pounds.

Fiala is executive director of Fremont Area United Way, which is teaming up with the Fremont Family Coalition and the Fremont Moo in this endeavor.

“Fremont Area Community Foundation hopes the community supports the diaper collection effort, because what we do as a community for small children pays off in the children who we raise in this community,” Fiala said. “It takes all of us to support young families and young kids and this is a great way to show and give that support to families.”

Fiala said statistics indicate that one of every three families struggle to provide their little ones with enough diapers for the month.

On average, disposable diapers cost about $150 a month, which means families may be forgoing money to pay bills and buy groceries.

Many daycares will only accept disposable diapers, so families can be missing out on work and school, because they don’t have enough diapers to send with their little ones.

Other factors can lead to the need for diapers, including an unexpected financial hardship or life event or family crisis.

The diaper bank is open to any family experiencing a need for diapers. Families are able to access a sleeve of diapers once a month. There are no income guidelines. Anyone in Fremont or the surrounding communities may access the diaper bank. Those needing diapers may call 402-721-4157.

Fremont Area United Way and Fremont Family Coalition have free tickets to give away for The Moo doubleheader. Please call 402-721-4157 to claim free tickets while supplies last.

Those unable to attend the game may bring diapers or pull ups to the FAUW office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office is at 445 E. First St., Suite 1. Cash donations or gift cards also are accepted. Or people can make a donation at fremontunitedway.org.

