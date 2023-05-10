Next weekend, local residents can see fast-paced, bull-riding action, while benefiting a cause that helps women who’ve left abusive situations.

The Second Annual Battle of the Bulls starts at 7 p.m., Friday, May 19, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner. Admission is $10 per person. Children younger than age 10 and adults with a valid military ID get in for free.

Ryan Whitaker, who’s from Nickerson, owns Party Rock Rodeo, LLC, and is producing the event, which will include bull riding, mutton bustin’ for kids and a Steer Scramble — a women’s only event that consists of trying to remove a ribbon from the tail of a steer.

“We’re always trying to push the western way of life, because it’s something we’re passionate about,” Whitaker told the Tribune. “It’s something I was raised in and it’s something we like to do.”

Battle of the Bulls had its first event in Scribner in 2022. The goal was to provide more entertainment and a family friendly activity in rural towns such as this one, which is about 20 miles northwest of Fremont.

“Bull riding in these venues is in-your-face action,” Whitaker said in a prepared statement. “We wanted to bring some of that to Scribner and showcase what we work on all year.”’

More than 800 people came to the 2022 event in Scribner.

“The success of last year’s event surpassed our initial expectations by a considerable margin, which shows us that rural communities truly want events like this,” said Elizabeth Valla, Scribner’s economic development director.

It can be tough to find the manpower to help run events.

“But Scribner has some incredible volunteers that love seeing our community thrive, not only for our residents, but for our visitors as well,” Valla said.

Local volunteers run the event and 90% of its sponsorships are from Scribner.

“That speaks volumes about our community and the passion we have for bringing more entertainment into our rural areas while supporting great causes,” she said.

The bull riding event takes place in conjunction with Miles for Heroes’ Freedom Fest (May 20-21), an annual event that raises funds for local, wounded veterans.

Each year, Battle of the Bulls chooses an organization to gear a portion of the profits toward.

This year, part of the proceeds will go to War Party Ranch, a nonprofit organization in Parker, Colorado.

War Party Ranch helps women escape from abusive relationships, while teaching them the fundamental training of horsemanship, stockmanship and horse packing.

The program focuses on giving women the skills necessary to create stability and independence as they work in agricultural, racing and horse communities. Every woman at the ranch receives 10 weeks of training to work with one of the more than 70,000 ranches and outfitting operations across the United States.

“It basically gives them a skill set to go on and be able to strike out on their own,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker expressed his appreciation for the sponsors and volunteers, who help make the event possible. He encourages people to attend.

“We hope they’ll come out to see what it’s about and enjoy the night,” Whitaker said. “We’re always trying to draw more spectators to see what we do.”

More information can be found at facebook.com/battleofthebulls.