BBQ contestant shares history behind his smoker; an old grill gets a makeover

Grilling hamburgers for his coworkers was a labor of love for Steve Scigo, a refrigeration engineer for Americold, a cold storage facility in Fremont.

“We had an old charcoal grill that was a real pain to use,” Scigo said. “We had to light the charcoal outside of the grill and then dump it into the box.”

But Scigo’s experience with that grill would pave the way for a new project.

On Saturday, Scigo and Beverly “Bev” Minnis were part of the first John C. Fremont Days Backyard BBQ Contest. There, Scigo talked about how he got into smoking meat.

It began with the charcoal grill.

The first attempt at improving the function of the grill was to rebuild the chimney to keep smoke out of people’s eyes.

“That didn’t work, and we complained to our boss about all the smoke. He said he’d buy a new one. We were going to toss it into the dumpster,” Scigo said.

Five years ago, Scigo came up with the idea of recycling the faulty grill and putting it to better use.

After talking with MHE (Material Handling Equipment) Technician Randy Bentley, the two men decided to transform the old grill into a smoker.

“Randy’s the practical one,” Scigo said. “I dream up stuff, and he lets me know if it’ll work.”

The two men researched various types of smokers and found what kinds were being used in competitions.

“We settled on a reverse-flow smoker since they were known to produce the best food,” Scigo said.

The next step was to build a fire box.

“Randy found an old potbelly stove door in a scrap yard. I did the math to figure out how big a hole to cut in the side of the grill to let the fire heat to go through,” Scigo said.

Next came the welding in of the conduction plates and water bath tray.

“We added ball valve for easy cleanup since we hated having to scrub the grill when we were done,” Scigo said. “There was nowhere for the water to go. It just sat in the bottom and had to evaporate, causing rust.”

After rebuilding the grate, Scigo and Bentley did some conduction math to determine the correct height and width of the flue to allow fire to pass through the box.

“Everything on it is old scrap,” Scigo said. “The flue is a chunk of ammonia pipe from a project at work. The plates are from freezer doors.”

With the proper equipment, Scigo was able to carry on his father’s legacy.

“My dad did a lot of cooking,” he said, “so I grew up with it. I learned to love it.”

Scigo’s father, a Korean War veteran, died in 2012.

“He loved cooking for others,” Scigo said. “No matter who was with him, it was just a matter of time before he’d ask them, ‘Are you hungry?’ Every year for his birthday on June 10, he would celebrate by cooking a barbecue feast for all his friends and family.”

Scigo started barbecuing when he was in high school.

“Just for fun,” he said.

Born in Omaha, he and his family moved to Colorado when he was a baby. He’s been a resident of Fremont for 17 years.

When he learned this year’s festival would include a barbecuing contest, Scigo decided to use the event to introduce Salt and Pepper Barbecue to the community.

“We call it that because that’s all we use,” said Minnis, who was barbecuing with Scigo on the upper level of the downtown parking garage Saturday afternoon in preparation for the judging.

“Bev delivers trailers for Hirschbach Spot Service,” Scigo said. “We got to know each other when he started bringing them to Americold.”

Originally from Washington, Minnis has been a resident of Fremont for just over a year.

“We keep each other sane when we’re having a bad day,” Scigo said. “We can mess with each other, and that helps a lot.”

The two men became friends over their mutual love of cooking.

“Bev wanted to learn German cooking and smoking, and I wanted to learn southern and Creole. We exchange recipes and Tupperware almost weekly, feeding each other our trials and errors,” Scigo said.

When Scigo made ribs for a potluck, Minnis was hooked.

“He told me I had to teach him how to do it,” Scigo said.

It was then that Minnis learned how to cook with just salt and pepper.

“My dad always told me you cook with salt and pepper,” Scigo said. “If you can make food taste good with only that, then you can mess with it. Ironically, it’s all Texas barbecue uses.”

In loving tribute to his dad, Scigo decided to go on a pilgrimage across Texas, visiting all of his dad’s favorite barbecue restaurants.

Along with his wife, Ashley, Scigo began the journey in Dallas/Fort Worth. From there, they went to Lockhart to visit Kreuz Market, the oldest barbecue.

“They have old brick pits,” Scigo said.

One of the highlights of the trip was visiting Stubbs restaurant, where the famous Stubbs Barbecue sauce was created by C. B. Stubblefield.

“It’s the only sauce my dad would use,” Scigo said.

Being given his father’s own recipe for baked beans was an emotional experience for Scigo.

“My mom found it in the back of a filing cabinet, in his own handwriting, complete with all the changes he had made as he experimented,” Scigo said.

As Scigo and Minnis were preparing for the Backyard BBQ Contest, they enjoyed sharing the history behind their Salt and Pepper Barbecue.

“When people taste it,” Minnis said, “they’re like, hey, what’d you put in this?” He chuckled and said, “Just salt and pepper. That’s the Texas way.”

“We just wanted to bring Texas up here,” Scigo added.