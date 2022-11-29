Be a Santa to a Senior: Local business helps with gift drive for senior citizens

In an effort to help senior citizens in the Dodge County region, one local business is for the 17th year helping gather needed gifts and cheer for older residents who may not have family or gifts.

The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is an outreach program of the senior citizen home care business, Home Instead, Inc. The worldwide business, which has a franchise branch in Fremont, is the largest in-home care, services providing company in the United States, said local franchise owner John Hudnall.

“This is going to be our 17th year doing this; We are the world’s largest home care provider for seniors,” Hudnall said. “This is really part of our charitable efforts. It kind of pairs with our Ready to Care program. It is for older adults who may not have a Christmas. Whether it is an economically challenged person, or someone with other issues … we try to help older adults in need.”

Hudnall said his business, which serves Fremont, Dodge County, Waterloo, Valley, Washington and Saunders counties, gathers an average of 300 gifts per year for senior citizens. Most of the elderly who get gifts reside in senior care homes.

The process involves senior citizens writing down their gift desires or needs, Hudnall explained, and then staff at Home Instead shops for the gifts, wraps them and drops the gifts off at a senior center or care home. Gifts of need include socks, clothing, housecoats, toiletries, food products, candy or snacks and other necessities.

This year, the only tree in Fremont is located inside the Hy-Vee on 23rd Street. There is also a tree inside the Wahoo Pharmacy, 526 N. Linden St., in Wahoo.

“The seniors write down what they want, then we make an ornament that is hung on the tree,” he added. “Donors grab an ornament, shop for the items, then return them to Hy-Vee. All gifts must be returned by Dec. 15. We then wrap them, and we kind of play Santa and drop them off at senior communities.”

Hudnall said many of the senior citizens who get gifts are grateful.

“This program is so much more than gift-giving, it is about the special moments shared between the older adults and the community around them” he stated in a press release about the event. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face they open their gift.”