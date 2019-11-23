Area residents have the chance to win a $5,000 gift card and more, and all it takes is picking up a copy of The Fremont Tribune on Thanksgiving Day.
The Tribune, in conjunction with its parent company, Lee Enterprises, is gearing up for their annual Thanks GIVEaway. The contest will have a grand prize $5,000 gift card winner that will come from one of Lee’s properties across the country, as well as three guaranteed local winners of a $100 gift card.
“The contest and gifts are small ways for us to thank our readers for their continued support,” said Regional Publisher Vincent Laboy, who manages the Fremont Tribune, The Columbus Telegram, The Banner-Press (David City), Schuyler Sun and The Plattsmouth Journal.
Entering yourself in the contest is simple and free. Check out The Tribune’s Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) print edition for the first appearance of the link to the contest and its rules, which will run subsequently in contest ads over the following week. The entry form will be live from Nov. 27 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 8.
All entries will go into one database, allowing corporate officials to choose a grand prize winner. Three local winners will also be selected from The Fremont Tribune market. All winners will be notified in early December.
You have free articles remaining.
“We give away the three $100 gift cards just weeks before Christmas,” Laboy said. “I hope those winners go out and spend that money locally.”
Laboy said he hoped people would take advantage of the opportunity to potentially win some prizes, noting The Tribune is excited to provide its community a chance to pocket some gift cards to help out as the holiday season gets underway.
“According to LEAR research, 72% of adults said local newspapers are one of the best places to find Black Friday sales, offers and store hour information,” Laboy said. “We share plenty of news and information every other day of the year, but the Thanksgiving Day edition will again be a winner.”
He also stressed it never hurts to register because people might just get lucky. Two years ago a reader of The Fremont Tribune took home the $5,000 grand prize.
“So anything is possible,” Laboy emphasized.