Be sure to properly dispose of cleaning supplies, PPE

Keep Fremont Beautiful issued an urgent call Friday for all Fremont community members to properly dispose of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), including used sanitizing wipes, masks, and plastic gloves. These belong in the trash, not on the ground.

“We have been hearing from more and more people who are seeing wipes, gloves, masks and other related items on streets and walking trails, being left behind near supermarkets and pharmacies and even in local lakes,” said Casey Vaughan, executive director. “The basic rules for proper trash disposal are taking on greater importance, given the COVID-19 virus. These materials are being used to protect us from possible contamination from COVID-19. If they are not disposed of properly, we are risking the spread of this life-threatening virus.”

If a store provides wipes to clean off a cart, it likely has a trash receptacle nearby. If consumers are carrying their own wipes or gloves, make sure to properly dispose of used gloves, wipes, and masks in a trash receptacle at the store or have a bag inside your vehicle to place the items in to dispose of at home.