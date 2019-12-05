Fremont City Councilmember Matt Bechtel announced that he has no plans to run for his seat in the 2020 general election.
“I’m going to be taking a step back and call it a retirement from politics at the age of 26,” he said. “If I want to run again in 10 years when my family’s a little bit older and things are more established, then I might do that. I’m not saying I’m not ever going to run again, but for right now, it’s completely realistic that I’m not going to be able to do all of those things at once.”
Bechtel was elected to the Ward 4 Fremont City Council seat in 2016, winning 51.44% of the vote and beating opponent Jordan Paden by 80 votes.
Taking the seat at the age of 22, Bechtel is one of the state’s youngest elected officials. Two years prior, Bechtel ran for the seat but lost to John Anderson by less than 50 votes.
Candidates could start submitting their filing documents for office on Dec. 2. The last day for current office holders will be Feb. 18, while new filers will have until March 2.
Bechtel said he was stating his decision early so that interested candidates would have time to make their decision for the election, which will be held on Nov. 3, 2020.
When he first took office, Bechtel said he wasn’t even dating his current wife, Emily. When his son was born prematurely, he said he was “drained” by the experience.
“Now I’m looking forward to the future, and it’s like, ‘OK, where do I want to place my time at?’” Bechtel said. “Because I’ve got a full-time career, I want to have a full-time family. Can I give everything full time to politics right now?’”
Bechtel said as he and his wife plan to have more children, he felt he would be doing the city a disservice by trying to juggle so many responsibilities.
“I’m not willing to cut out time with my family,” he said. “I’m already having at least a couple days a month where I don’t see my family at all during the day.”
Bechtel, who works full time as a shelf set coordinator at Budweiser wholesaler Eagle Distributing, said he always wants to focus on his career, which has given him several promotion opportunities.
“Each time, you’re taking more responsibilities as you go on there,” he said. “So yeah, I completely plan on going further in my career.”
Before making his decision, Bechtel said he discussed the matter with several of his mentors and heard one piece of advice from one that stuck with him.
“He said, ‘You know, it’s really common for people to run for office when they’re in a time period of their life when they can help,’” he said. “’And then the seasons change and then they enter a season of their life where they’re not able to help as much. And so then they leave and you can come back.’”
During his time as a city councilmember, Bechtel said the most notable change he’s seen since his election is the length of meetings, which he attributed to the council’s management style.
“I think that we’re starting to see a council that is really trying to be a lot more hands-on in the sense of the day-to-day,” he said. “And because of that, you’re starting to see the meetings go on longer because I think that their approach to the information is different.”
Bechtel said he was proud to be as objective and fair as he possibly could be with his votes on the council.
“I know that there may be a group of people who can’t stand me one month because of how I voted for a project, but then the next month love me,” he said. “And I think that that’s because of my extreme desire to be as objective as possible and not emotional about the decisions I make.”
After his election, Bechtel said he spent time reading John F. Kennedy’s “Profiles in Courage” and Ronald Reagan’s autobiography, which taught him not to focus on electability with his votes.
“I wanted to focus on doing the right thing, even if that meant that I was going to either lose an election or I wasn’t going to be popular for a little bit,” he said. “If I believed it was the right thing to do, I did it, and honestly, that’s what I’m most proud of.”
Additionally, Bechtel said he was proud of his openness to the public during his time as a city councilmember.
“When I was running, I didn’t make promises of like, ‘I’m going to get this project accomplished,’” he said. “My promises to the people were that I was going to try to be as transparent as I possibly could, I was going to be as open as I possibly could and communicate as best as I could.”
Bechtel had three pieces of advice for any interested candidates for the soon-to-be-empty seat: start attending the council meetings, make the right choices and go door-to-door to understand the people being served.
“You can drive through a neighborhood and you think that you understand, but when you’re walking on the broken porches and you’re talking to people with the broken driveways or issues on their property, you’re getting a totally different perspective,” he said. “And so you need to do that not just as a campaign strategy, you need to do that to develop yourself.”