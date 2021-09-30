Beginning winemaking class to be offered at Northeast Community College in West Point

A new course at Northeast Community College in West Point will demonstrate the art of winemaking.
Beginning Winemaking (HOEC 5135/21F & CRN #60197) will be held Mon., Oct. 18, from 6-9 p.m. in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., Room 104.
In this class, participants will discover the winemaking process, wine styles, testing and adjusting the must and equipment needed for home winemaking. The winemaking process as it relates to a wine kit will be stressed. Topics such as racking, topping, sulfiting and sanitizing will be covered in-depth and a wine kit will be made. All major steps will be demonstrated including bottling and corking.
Cost of the class, with B. Schinstock the instructor, is $30.
To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
