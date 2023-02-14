A course at Northeast Community College in West Point will demonstrate the art of winemaking.
Beginning Winemaking (COOK 5100/23S & CRN #70116) will be held from 6-9 p.m. Monday, March 6, in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, Room 104, 200 W. Washington St., in West Point.
In this class, participants will discover the winemaking process, wine styles, testing and adjusting the must and equipment needed for home winemaking. The winemaking process as it relates to a wine kit will be stressed. Topics such as racking, topping, sulfiting and sanitizing will be covered in-depth and a wine kit will be made. All major steps will be demonstrated including bottling and corking.
Cost of the class, with Bob Schinstock the instructor, is $30. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.