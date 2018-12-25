During the holidays, it’s not uncommon to find a car — or several — stopped outside Travis and Becky Kraemer’s house on Birch Drive in Arlington, where drivers often sit and watch 5,000 LED lights dance against the night.
Colored lights flash across the lawn, snake along the edges of the roof and cascade down a conical scaffolding in front of the garage that rivals the house in size, creating the illusion of a colorful, spinning Christmas tree.
Inside the cars, drivers likely have their radios tuned to 107.7 F.M. Only then do the patterns come to life. In fact, not a single bulb outside the Kraemers’ house flashes without Travis Kraemer’s permission. He’s programmed his very own holiday light show, with his house flashing and dancing along to a selection of eight Christmas songs that play over the radio — all choreographed by Kraemer and his family.
“I like making the memories for kids that will eventually remember that house — years later — remember the house with all the cool lights,” Kraemer said.
Kraemer and his family have done the elaborate decorations for each of the past eight years. It was around that time that he started to see some elaborate holiday displays being shown on television.
“It was kind of cool and fun,” he said. “I just thought it was kind of neat, so I did a little research on how you do it.”
He discovered a company called Light-O-Rama, which builds equipment around automated lights. So he bought his first couple “controllers,” which allowed him to start experimenting with automated holiday lights. And he’s never looked back.
Throughout the years, the technology has become more sophisticated. Originally, Kraemer had two or three controllers, which could turn entire strands of lights on or off.
Now he’s got 10 controllers and “Smart LED” lights that he can control from his computer.
“Every single bulb can be turned on and off to make these really cool patterns, so now you can do really fun stuff with it,” Kraemer said. “Every pixel, which is every light, can be turned on and off and turned to a different color.”
Inside his house, Kraemer can design his light show entirely from his computer. A program provided by Light-O-Rama shows a picture of his house. At any time, he can overlay his light pattern over the picture to preview the show. On a second monitor, he can design the show — coordinating each and every pixel with a different moment in the song.
Putting up the lights and attaching the hardware is a projects, but the real work comes in the design phase, when Kraemer or anyone in his family sit down to choreograph the show that will accompany each song. That could take upward of 30 hours per song, Kraemer said.
Currently, the playlist consists of eight songs — this year’s additions were “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and “Joy To The World.”
Some have been designed by his three daughters — Emily, Rachel and Paige.
Every year, Kraemer experiments with new ideas. He keeps in contact with friends he’s made across the country who also use the Light-O-Rama technology and he’s even participated in a seminar on holiday light technology.
The next frontier for holiday lights is projection lighting, Kraemer says. Using projectors, Kraemer would be able to cast images and scenes onto his house like holograms — like Santa on the rooftop or elves in the windows.
This year’s display dabbles with projection — in the garage window, there is a projection of a scene in Santa’s workshop, where Santa interacts with two animated elves.
Five thousand Christmas lights may sound like a lot, but Kraemer says he goes to great lengths to make sure his display isn’t a sensory overload for his neighbors. What he’s found is an extremely supportive community, one that both embraces and anticipates his light show every year.
“It’s become a community thing. It’s now that people ask me in mid-summer: are you doing the lights again this year?” Kraemer said. “Then I’ll get recommendations.”
When a new neighbor was building a house across the street, Kraemer went over to talk to them and see if they’d be bothered by the lights. It turns out they knew all about it already.
“Their son actually asked for the bedroom toward the front of the house because he wanted to be able to watch the Christmas lights,” Kraemer said. “He flips on the radio every night and watches the lights from his window.”
Some years, his family wonders if it’s worth putting in all the effort — but they remember their neighbors excitement and all the drivers who stop by to watch.
“Every year I think, why do I keep doing this, but I don’t see it ending anytime soon,” he added. “I’m still ambitious that I think it’s fun to keep adding to it, so I would be shocked if I was done doing it in 10 years.”