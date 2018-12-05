On Tuesday, Bell Field Elementary School students in Kris Lindgren’s second grade class spent the morning spreading holiday cheer around Fremont.
The students traveled to the First Lutheran Church Early Childhood Center and then to the Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, carrying a special haul of gifts: 40 no-sew blankets, made by the students themselves.
The trip was the culmination of a month-long class project that Lindgren had spearheaded this year, aiming to teach kids about the importance of giving. Since the beginning of November, the students have been working together to make the blankets, planning to give away 20 to children at the Early Childhood Center and another 20 to seniors at the Heritage at Shalimar Gardens assisted living center.
“It was fun (for the students) to give them the blankets and see the smiles,” Lindgren said. “That was the most important part: to give and not expect anything in return.”
The day started at around 8:30 a.m., with students boarding buses to head over to the childhood center where they handed out blankets, each accompanied with a handwritten letter from the student.
Each student sat down with a child, read their personal letter, and then gave them their blanket. Then, for 45 minutes, the students played with the children.
“We have 20 kids that are very excited and happy to have their blankets and the letters that they wrote to each individual child,” said Mindy Olson, the director of the Early Learning Center. “It’s a blessing for our kids to see other kids being generous and mentoring our kids to hopefully do the same.”
Lindgren said that at first some children at the center seemed shy, wrapping themselves up in their new blankets without saying much. But throughout the event, they all seemed to open up.
“I was proud of my children,” Lindgren said. “They kind of just got right in there. I told several of them: I saw you talking right away to the babies and being very gentle with them. And we had kind of rehearsed before we left. If we all go in there and we’re noisy, that could scare the babies and that could upset the older people, too. They were just very, very kind.”
Students then hopped on the bus and sang Christmas songs as they made their way over to the assisted living center. There, the students again presented their letters and blankets to the seniors, sang some songs and shared cookies.
“The residents loved it,” said Shelly Everitt, the senior living counselor at the assisted living center. “They had a great time listening to the kids sing, having some snacks, and then talking to them a little bit about how they made the blankets and how they picked the colors and why they decided to bring them out here. I think some new friends might have been made.”
For some of the students, the trip was personal. Emily Beatty brought along her mother and grandmother to help deliver a blanket to her great-grandmother, who is at the heritage at Shalimar Gardens, bringing four generations all in one place.
As the Fremont Tribune has reported, Lindgren conceptualized the endeavor as her “Passion Project,” a new initiative generated by the Fremont Public School’s professional development team, which encourages teachers to pursue special projects for their classes.
Lindgren wanted her project to help teach her students about the good feeling that comes with giving back.
When the project was envisioned, Lindgren said she believed it would take months to complete the 40 no-sew blankets. But the class moved faster than expected, with students pulled aside in 15- or 20-minute intervals devoted to sitting with other classmates and tying the knots that keep the blankets together.
The quick pace allowed students to make their trip this week, ahead of the holidays.
“I’m very proud of them, and I’m glad that it happened now, right before Christmas,” Lindgren said.
Parents were evidently supportive of the project. Lindgren extended an invitation to parents to come out for the trip, hoping she’d get three or four to help out with organization.
Instead, 13 parents boarded the bus to join their kids.
“Their child had a hand in all of this,” Lindgren said. “They made the blankets, and I think they just had ownership, and I think the parents, I hope, were very proud of their children. I hope they enjoyed it, too.”