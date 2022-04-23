Bench dedicated in honor of Kim Koski

Sunlight began to filter through gray skies as the dedication ceremony honoring the memory of Kim Koski began.

Approximately 75 people gathered Friday morning when Keep Fremont Beautiful hosted an Earth Day Celebration at Johnson Park.

The event’s focal point was the dedication of a bench in Koski’s honor.

KFB donated the bench in memory of Koski, who was a member on the organization’s board.

Koski was 50 years old when she died in January 2021.

A longtime public servant, Koski was former director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department. She spent countless hours working for the department, receiving her 25-year service award in November 2020.

Koski supervised the extensive remodeling of the historic Fremont City Auditorium, construction of Splash Station waterpark and was involved in numerous other projects and programs.

In his remarks, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg noticed the sunshine that defied the overcast sky.

“I would say it’s pretty fitting that the sun is popping out for this event today,” Spellerberg said. “It is my honor to dedicate this beautiful bench here in the city of Fremont that anyone who walks through our beautiful Johnson Park will get to sit and remember Kim for the amazing person she was for Fremont.”

Spellerberg mentioned the April 2021 grand reopening of the newly renovated auditorium. The auditorium, dedicated in 1937, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has served generations of area residents.

“That was Kim’s baby,” Spellerberg said. “She loved our Fremont City Auditorium. One of the main reasons why it’s still there and serving the public is because of Kim.”

Spellerberg briefly talked about Splash Station waterpark and the joy Koski brought to future generations.

Koski’s mother, Sandra, and brother, Mike, and sister-in-law, Amy, attended the event in the park, which is near Splash Station.

Sandra expressed appreciation for the bench and the dedication.

“I think it’s awesome,” Sandra Koski said. “Kim spent so many hours out here, especially at Splash Station. This was her heartbeat, almost, you could say — the Splash Station, the whole area.”

Interim Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders, who worked with Koski for 14 years, spoke of her many accomplishments.

“Early in the development of the city’s trail systems, Kim was an integral part of the Ridge Road and State Lakes trail projects,” Sanders said. “She ensured that as many parks as possible had modern, safe playground equipment including the special surface that’s out at Milliken Park.”

Changes occurred at Memorial Park at Military and Lincoln avenues, which required the removal of playground equipment.

Koski had those amenities moved to John C. Fremont Park. She worked hard to get new shelters and splash pads in many city parks. Koski also worked to get irrigation into many parks and Ridge Cemetery.

In addition, the development of the two dog parks at Clemmons Park and at West Linden Avenue gave dog owners and their pets a chance to roam freely while limiting dog waste in neighboring lawns.

Sanders, who’s served as the city’s director of finance for many years, talked about her interaction with Koski.

“Kim was known for her tremendous work ethic, spending long hours on all things Fremont, but I would suggest that Kim might say she only worked with me,” Sanders said. “A necessary part of the park and rec director position required that she come inside, sit down and fill out budget worksheets. I think that may be one of the few tasks that was truly work for her.

“In nearly all the other parts of her job, I believe Kim was just loving Fremont the best way she knew how,” Sanders said. “The dedication of this beautiful park bench in Kim’s honor is a fitting way to remember her love of the great outdoors.”

The Rev. Leland Foreman, a KFB board member, conducted the bench dedication.

Attendees were invited to stay afterward for a litter cleanup of the area in honor of Earth Day.

Following the ceremony, Sandra Koski talked about her daughter’s commitment.

“Kim did not turn it off at 4:30,” Sandra Koski said. “She was always available, nights and weekends, checking things out, if somebody had a rental, she was checking it out. That was Kim. That was her life. She loved her family, her job and Fremont.”

Looking across the park and people talking after the ceremony, Sandra Koski noticed that individuals representing several Fremont entities attended the event.

They included the Fremont police and fire departments, parks and recreation department and board, Fremont City Council and city offices, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Fremont Friendship Center, along with many others.

Amy Koski expressed her gratitude to the City of Fremont and KFB and for the outpouring of love and friendship they’ve provided the family during the last year and a half.

During the dedication, KFB Chairman Al Sawtelle, shared his appreciation for Koski and her work with the organization.

“Everybody loved her,” Sawtelle said. “Whatever project we had going, Kim had a smile on her face, would help us complete it and would do anything you asked to help us get our project done. Kim is probably one of the best things that ever happened to Fremont.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.