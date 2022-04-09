Bench dedication to pay tribute to Kim Koski

It will be a time to remember the dedication of a public servant.

And to dedicate something in her honor.

On April 22, Keep Fremont Beautiful will host an Earth Day Celebration and Dedication Ceremony.

The public is invited to the event which starts at 11 a.m. in Johnson Lake Park next to Splash Station at 2809 Fremont Drive.

During the event, KFB will host a brief ceremony to dedicate a park bench in honor of Kim Koski.

KFB donated the bench in memory of Koski who died in January 2021.

She was 50 years old.

Koski was the former director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.

For more than two decades, Koski spent countless hours working for the department, receiving her 25-year service award in November 2020.

Koski supervised the extensive remodeling of the historic Fremont City Auditorium, construction of Splash Station waterpark and was involved in many other projects and programs.

She was instrumental in adding splash pads to almost all the parks in town, said Interim Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders.

Koski also made sure numerous parks in Fremont had adequate playground equipment and worked to make dog parks friendly to pets and people who brought them.

Koski’s efforts also included work to provide irrigation for local parks and Ridge Cemetery, Sanders said.

And with the advent of the trail system in Fremont, Koski was involved with bike trails at Ridge Road and the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area and Ridge Road and Hormel Park.

Koski’s contributions to her city were immeasurable.

“You can’t measure it,” Sanders said. “She was such an integral part of everything to do with parks and recreation in Fremont.”

In addition, Koski represented the city as a KFB advisory board member.

“Her light just shined so bright, it warmed the lives of many throughout the community of Fremont,” said Casey Vaughan, KFB executive director. “The Keep Fremont Beautiful board of directors wanted to celebrate that. And what better way to do it than honor her in a place she loved – one of our city parks?”

Staying true to its values of waste reduction and recycling, the KFB board purchased a bench made of 100 percent recycled High Density Polyethylene (HDPE).

“It was created specifically from 1,064 milk jugs,” Vaughan said.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg and Sanders will provide comments during the event.

The Rev. Leland Foreman, a KFB board member, will conduct the bench dedication.

After the dedication, attendees are invited to stay for a litter cleanup of the area in honor of Earth Day.

The 2022 Earth Day theme is “Invest in Our Planet.”

“By participating in our cleanup after the dedication, you will be investing the time and energy needed to create a clean and green public space for all to enjoy,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan encourages the public to attend.

“We hope people attend so we can celebrate Kim and everything she did for the City of Fremont,” Vaughan said. “The best part about the event is bringing all facets of the community together for one big celebration for our environment and for Kim.”

